Fourth Covid wave over border could hit lockdown plans in Northern Ireland

Concerns a rise of Covid cases in Republic may lead to spread northwards, scuppering bid to ease restrictions

There are fears a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases in the Republic could spread north of the border, slowing down our lockdown exit strategy.

Concern was expressed as the UK Government announced Northern Ireland will get £220m of additional funding to help combat the disease.

Professor Martin Cormican of the Republic's Health Service Executive described case numbers as "stuck" and possibly rising.

However, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said a fourth wave can be avoided if people stick to public health guidance and avoid indoor gatherings.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned yesterday the UK must brace for another wave of infections as cases rise across Europe.

Chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland Dr Tom Black said we must "keep an eye" on infection rates in border counties.

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally warned if there was a "lot of the virus about" in Ireland it could lead to a specific variant.

The warnings came after the Department of Health yesterday reported fewer than 100 new cases of the virus here for the first time since September. Some 87 people tested positive in the previous 24 hours, with one further death.

The department also hit out at vaccination queue-jumpers.

Patricia Donnelly, head of the vaccine programme, said she was aware a number of bookings had been made by people who were not yet eligible.

She added: "Whilst it may look like you have booked successfully, you will have to prove your eligibility at the vaccination centre and you will not be vaccinated otherwise. I urge the public to check you qualify before booking otherwise your journey will have been wasted."

The death toll here from the virus now stands at 2,105, and 116,019 people have tested positive.

The Republic reported a further 769 cases and two deaths on Sunday.

Dr Black said the infection rate in the Derry City and Strabane area had jumped from 50 per 100,000 people to over 70 in just a week, but said Northern Ireland was in a "good place" as case and hospital numbers remained low, combined with the vaccination rollout.

"We've known in the past that when the infection rate increases in one jurisdiction or the other, that the border counties become involved," he said. "In the past it's been Monaghan, Cavan and Armagh, and you've had Louth and Newry, and Derry and Donegal.

"It's definitely something we have to keep an eye on. The big concern would be that as restrictions are eased people adopt an a la carte menu to the non-essential retail, hospitality and the other easing of restrictions we are going to see, so I think we do need to stay within our own areas.

"By that I don't just mean between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but even between counties."

Dr Scally said the warnings of a fourth wave of the virus in the Republic were "serious" and could potentially spread and affect those here who have not yet received their first jab.

The Executive's roadmap out of lockdown is dependent on the R-rate remaining low, but that will rise if a fourth wave spreads over the border.

"We know that the vaccine isn't effective for everyone - maybe one out of 10 people - so there are a small percentage of people vaccinated who will not be immune," Dr Scally said.

"There are people who couldn't be vaccinated because of some allergies or other problems.

"There will be people who have refused vaccination for whatever reason, and then there are all the young people because there is no vaccine approved for children and young people yet.

"That's a lot of people who can still get the virus, but obviously the situation is much, much better for older people, which is great."

He added the UK vaccination programme had left him "very optimistic" but said it all depended on the Covid variants.

Meanwhile, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she would be very supportive of a round-the-clock vaccination programme.

Her comments came after DUP MP Gregory Campbell questioned the effectiveness of the local vaccine rollout after the UK repeatedly smashed its record for daily vaccines administered last week.

While the UK as a whole managed a record 844,285 vaccine doses administered on Saturday, we recorded 6,423.

Mr Campbell said it was "difficult to understand why Northern Ireland completes not just yet another low daily number, but has the second consecutive week with low numbers".

The Department of Health said it had "always been clear that progress with the vaccination programme will be dependent on availability of supplies".

"Supplies to GPs had been limited for a period up until last week, when a significant new consignment was received. This has now been delivered to GPs and will be reflected in the vaccine numbers in the coming days," it added.

Last night Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said the extra £220m will help Stormont deliver "essential healthcare to all those in need during these challenging times".