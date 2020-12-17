Fraudulent UK Government-branded leaflets with Covid info sent to Belfast residents

Fraudulent leaflets containing UK Government branding which provide misleading information about Covid-19 have been described as “distressing” by residents who received them in south Belfast.

The two leaflets, which were delivered directly to Lisburn Road residents, are topped with “HM Government” and the logo of the National Health Service (NHS).

Picked up by a Neighbourhood Watch group in the area, one of the leaflets claims that Covid-19 does not exist and describes the current health regulations as a “freedom grab”.

It is not yet known how many residents in the area have received such leaflets.

The leaflet also claims that social distancing and mask wearing has “proven harmful to health”, despite no scientific evidence to support this.

The leaflet also uses unsubstantiated figures to claim that vaccines are not safe.

Another larger piece of correspondence distributed to some residents, claims that the UK Government “have the rights over your body with the Coronavirus 2020 Act”.

The leaflet also goes on to demand that the health regulations need “repealing” and calls for people to “take action”.

The neighbourhood group who picked up the leaflets advised that many of the older residents in the area have been left worried and confused upon receiving them, with some believing the information to be official Government and NHS advice.

James Fee, the Neighbourhood Watch Coordinator, was the one who was alerted to the correspondence.

“I communicate with many older people, they are the backbone of any Neighbourhood Watch and the most at risk from this virus,” he said.

“Many have been through a tough time, and news of the new vaccine has brought hope in the run up to Christmas.

“Misleading leaflet's distributed on the Lisburn Road with NHS and Government headings, have distressed some residents.

“This is especially true for those with underlying health issues and who believed this information was sourced from the NHS and the Government.

"I believe whoever has distributed these leaflets may return to cover more houses and action must be taken to protect the vulnerable from such misinformation."

It is not known whether it is an individual or larger group who is behind the distribution of these leaflets.

The Health Minister Robin Swann has previously condemned those responsible for spreading conspiracy theories around Covid-19.

Speaking in October he said anyone who believed the virus to be a hoax should “stay in the house, stay out of the road”.

“If they think this is some sort of great hoax that is being manipulated across the world, never mind here in Northern Ireland, they're deluded,” he added.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: "In common with the rest of the health and social care system, the priority of the Department of Health and the Executive is to deal with a pandemic that is continuing to claim many lives in Northern Ireland.

"The Health Minister is already on record as expressing his deep disappointment with the baseless conspiracy theories being propounded, usually anonymously and always based on fabrications.

"These leaflets contain dangerous lies. They are encouraging people to ignore vital public health advice that’s been developed by medical and scientific experts in order to reduce Covid-19 infection levels and save lives.

"The ridiculous and despicable claims made by those responsible for the leaflets are an insult to our hardworking and dedicated health and social care workers who are giving everything in the fight against Covid-19. Vaccines have saved millions of lives worldwide. That’s a fact that is conveniently overlooked by conspiracy theorists who are happy to put lives at risk.

"We would urge anyone who receives material like this to put it straight into the bin where it belongs."