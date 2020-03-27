Free public transport for health staff in Northern Ireland during coronavirus outbreak

Health and Social Care Trust employees only have to show their work pass to Translink staff.

For others in the private sector such as care homes, they will avail of free travel by showing photographic ID and a letter signed by their employer. This letter will be made available from the Department of Health.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: "These are individuals who are working day after day, are putting themselves in the front line to save lives, and look after some of the most vulnerable members of our community. They do this for each and every one of us and it is only right that we do what we can, no matter how small, to support them."

Ms Mallon also revealed another reduction in the level of public transport provision. From Monday, Translink bus and rail services will operate a further reduced frequency timetable.