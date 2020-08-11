Fresh alert after first Covid death in Northern Ireland in weeks

Shoppers in Belfast city centre on the first day face masks are mandatory in shops. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The Health Minister has urged people across Northern Ireland to remain on high alert against Covid-19 after the first death here in almost a month.

His Department's Covid-19 data dashboard also reported 76 new cases since Friday, with the number of people testing positive over the past seven days standing at 165.

Mr Swann said: "I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the person who has tragically passed away.

Read more Mandatory face coverings in Northern Ireland is wrong policy, says professor

"This is very distressing news and it underlines once again the threat posed by Covid-19. I urge everyone across Northern Ireland to do everything they can to keep themselves and others safe. We all have to remain on high alert. There are practical and vital steps we can each take - including maintaining social distancing, washing our hands and wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces like shops.

Robin Swann

"The Chief Scientific Adviser and Chief Medical Officer have warned against complacency - and I would call on everyone to heed that warning. We have a duty to protect those in our community who are most vulnerable to this virus."

In the Irish Republic, meanwhile, no new Covid-19 related deaths were reported yesterday. Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team said the health system had been notified of 57 more confirmed cases.

Separately, a Co Offaly meat factory that has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak was urged to close amid tightened coronavirus restrictions in the Irish Midlands.

Three plants impacted by the virus in the three-county area covered by the localised infection control steps have halted operations.

The spike in cases that prompted the restrictions in Offaly, Kildare and Laois have been linked to outbreaks in meat processing factories.

Carroll Cuisine in Tullamore was open yesterday morning. Nine staff members had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

The company said 200-plus employees were tested for the virus on Sunday and the situation had not escalated. It said a deep clean was also being carried out. Irish Minister of State Sean Fleming urged the company to close voluntarily as he warned the state could intervene to order closure.

"I'm asking them to close it down voluntarily and not to have the state to do it over their heads," said Mr Fleming, who is also a TD for Laois and Offaly.

He told RTE Radio One: "We work in Ireland on the basis of cooperation. Three of the others have voluntarily decided to stay closed. And we're asking the fourth one to do the same as well."

Earlier, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar highlighted that Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE) had the power to order the closure of businesses.

He said infection control officials were engaging with management at the plant to assess the situation.

"Three of the four meat plants have closed, one hasn't," he told RTE. "There is an outbreak team involved with that meat plant and the power does exist under public health legislation for the HSE to order a business to close.

"I trust that public health officials who are involved in this are engaging with the plant, that they will make the right decision and, if it is necessary to impose a closure order, they can do that.

"But it's the public health team on the ground, I think have to be allowed to make that decision with the company and I think we need to trust them."

The three other plants that have experienced outbreaks - Kildare Chilling, O'Brien Fine Foods and Irish Dog Foods - have suspended operations.

The localised restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly were announced on Friday and are in place for at least two weeks.

Residents are only allowed to travel outside their counties in limited circumstances while restaurants and pubs serving food have been closed.