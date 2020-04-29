Fresh concerns are aired over public not attending A&E as non-Covid deaths rise sharply in Northern Ireland

Almost 180 additional non-Covid deaths occurred in Northern Ireland over a three-week period during the coronavirus pandemic, new figures reveal. (stock photo)

Almost 180 additional non-Covid deaths occurred in Northern Ireland over a three-week period during the coronavirus pandemic, new figures reveal.

Official statistics have highlighted a spike in excess deaths here in April - with 43% of the 410 additional deaths registered between the weeks ending April 3 and 17 not directly attributed to the killer virus.

It has raised new concerns over the extent of deaths indirectly caused by the virus.

Concern has already been voiced about a decline in people presenting at emergency departments and suspected cardiac cases.

It comes as the Department of Health announced a further 20 deaths on Tuesday, bringing to 329 the number of people in Northern Ireland who have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the crisis. This does not include most deaths outside hospital.

Health bosses also revealed there were coronavirus outbreaks in 69 of the 484 care homes on Monday - meaning the virus is now known to be present in at least 14% of residential settings in Northern Ireland, where some of the most vulnerable people in society live.

The figures were released in the Department of Health's daily briefing, which details a range of statistics. These include the number of intensive care beds in use in Northern Ireland, the number of inpatients with, or suspected of having, Covid-19, and the total number of hospital beds occupied.

In addition to the daily briefing, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) releases a weekly bulletin on a Friday with information on registered deaths here, including the number of people who have died in hospital and how many have passed away in a care home.

According to NISRA, 1,293 deaths were registered between the weeks ending April 3 and April 17 this year.

The average number of deaths registered in the corresponding three-week period between 2015 and 2019 was 883 - meaning there has been a 46% increase in registered deaths this year compared to the last five years.

Of the 1,293 deaths registered during the three weeks in April this year, Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate in 232 cases, leaving an excess of 178 deaths in Northern Ireland - or a 46% rise in the number of expected deaths for this time of year in ordinary circumstances.

While the NISRA figures are provisional, they have added weight to concerns that more people are dying as a result of the pandemic than official Covid-19 statistics have so far suggested.

This is because some people will have died from the disease without anyone knowing they were infected, so their death will not be included in official coronavirus figures.

Deaths indirectly caused by Covid-19 will also be missing - for example, when someone dies from a stroke because they are worried they may become infected if they go to hospital so they don't seek medical help.

The causes of additional non-Covid deaths are unlikely to be known for some time, although it is understood that officials are examining how this information can be captured and monitored.

Doctors, charities and Health Minister Robin Swann have all stressed that the health service here remains open for business after a marked decrease in the number of people attending emergency departments for medical treatment.

Concerns have been raised that some people suffering from potentially life-threatening conditions, including stroke symptoms or cardiac complaints, are not seeking medical treatment.

It has emerged there has been a 20% drop in the number of people seeking emergency treatment for heart attacks since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Paul Kerr, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Northern Ireland, said: "The reduced attendances witnessed recently may be due to patient anxiety but also changes in the way the system is working in terms of pathways and changes in the number of referrals by other services to emergency departments.

"Recently some departments have begun to notice increasing numbers of attendances.

"We would encourage anyone with serious symptoms, such as chest pain or weakness that might be a stroke, to call an ambulance."