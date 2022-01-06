‘Frustration’ at missing £100 vouchers as latest extended deadline approaches

MLA in call for dedicated appeal and enquiry system to be set up

Many people are still unable to access their money from the High Street Voucher scheme, Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson has said.

Some of those who did not receive their £100 card on time have been given an extension to spend their money until midnight on Friday.

But Mr Dickson is now calling for the Department for the Economy to set up a dedicated appeal and enquiry system to make sure no one misses out.

Commenting on Twitter, he said: “High Street Vouchers as another deadline looms people are still raising many issues not getting their money, lots of frustration, urgent assistance required! We now need a dedicated appeal and enquiry system set up!”

One NHS worker contacted the Belfast Telegraph to say they had still not received either their £100 card or a special recognition payment of £500 promised for health workers.

A spokesperson for the Department for the Economy said yesterday it was clear the scheme had been “very successful”.

They added that some participants encountered “technical difficulties” when using their card, and the Department was currently considering options for those affected.

Exact figures for how many are still affected was not available, with the Department stating: “Further detailed information and analysis will be published after the scheme has closed for all participants”.

The spokesperson said that over 1.4m of the pre-paid £100 cards had been dispatched, delivering a much-needed boost to the local economy.

“The scheme received a lot of positive feedback from a wide variety of businesses and organisations across all parts of Northern Ireland,” they said.

Twitter comment: Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson. Credit: Liam McBurney

According to an Ulster Bank Survey, retails sales for Northern Ireland in November rose for the first time in four months in November.

The Department called this “a reliable indicator of economic performance,” with the bank’s chief economist Richard Ramsey stating the scheme had undoubtedly increased demand.

A further report from the NI Retail Consortium also said that footfall in November rose by 5.6 percentage points, with shop visits here 10 percentage points higher than the UK average.

The Department said that a small proportion of the cards sent in the closing days of the scheme may not have been delivered in time.

In addition “a relatively small number” of others may not have had the opportunity to spend their money before the scheme ended on December 19.

The cards that were delivered late include those that have been reissued due to being lost/stolen or faulty as well as those who applied late, made errors in their applications or did not respond to requests for information.

The cards had been issued “at-risk” with the Department trying to ensure the maximum amount of people were reached.

These card holders are currently able to use their cards until 11.59pm on Friday.

Launched in September, the Spend Local scheme has previously encountered teething problems.

This included some women complaining they could not verify their identity as their married name did not match their birth certificates.

Last month, academics at Queen’s University, Belfast also claimed the full benefits of the £145m scheme may have been lost. The reasons included extending the scheme until Christmas, and a suggestion it should only have targeted lower income households.