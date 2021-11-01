Function added to verify proof of vaccination on NI COVID Cert app

A function to verify proof of vaccination has been added to the Covid Cert app.

The Department of Health has launched a new domestic use verification app, providing an easy way of checking proof of vaccination.

The existing COVIDCert NI app, developed to support international travel, has now also been updated to allow citizens to display a domestic use certificate in addition to the existing certificate for travel.

The public are encouraged to download the app, and ensure that they have the necessary certificates downloaded, should they wish to present them.

The new Verification app – ‘COVIDCert Check NI’ app, known as “Cert Check NI” – will facilitate voluntary use of vaccine certification in hospitality and entertainment settings.

Read more Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 10 deaths and 948 new cases

It will be more user-friendly and reliable than using the printed vaccination cards to prove you have had both jabs.

The COVIDCert NI app update, with a new domestic use certificate, will allow validation of vaccination status (using the Cert Check NI app) without the need to show ID, and without revealing any personal information (not even your name or date of birth).

Decisions on whether domestic certification would be introduced on a compulsory basis in Northern Ireland settings will rest with the NI Executive.

The Cert Check NI app is free to download and can be used on a smartphone or tablet device.

When you use the updated COVIDCert NI app, you will have the option to activate your domestic certificate.

The process includes taking a ‘selfie’ photograph using your phone which is locked into the app and remains on the app user’s phone. It is not shared with or collected by anyone else.

The purpose of displaying a picture in the app user’s phone version of the domestic certificate is to prevent other people using the certificate inappropriately. It also avoids the need for a separate photo ID to be presented along with a certificate. This will speed up the verification process, helping avoid unnecessary delays.