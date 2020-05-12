Furloughed Derry painter has a change of luck with £300k lotto win

Robert sprays the bubbly rather than the paint after scooping his big win

A Co Londonderry man has told how a visit to his local supermarket led to a dramatic change in fortune during lockdown.

Robert Fullerton, who was recently put on furlough, scooped £300,000 on the National Lottery.

The 30-year-old from Castledawson struck lucky after picking up a £3 scratchcard while shopping for essential grocery items last Monday.

Robert works as a spray painter while his wife Susan (25) is a machine operator for a local kitchen supplier.

Both have been furloughed for the past five weeks as part of the Government's job retention scheme during the coronavirus crisis.

Despite his big win Robert hopes to get back to work soon.

But he has big plans on what he is going to do with the money when the lockdown is lifted, including a new house, a holiday abroad and driving lessons.

Explaining how his life-changing win came about, he said: "I was out doing a grocery shop and had a scratchcard in my pocket with a £3 win on it.

"So while I was paying for the groceries, I exchanged it for another similar National Lottery Scratchcard, and bought an extra one for good measure."

It was later that night when he checked the scratchcards and realised he had scooped £300,000.

He added: "I started physically shaking. I was thinking to myself: 'That's not right'. I had to get up and go outside for some fresh air.

"I showed the scratchcard to Susan and took a photo that I sent to my mum and sister, both of whom agreed that I wasn't seeing things and that, as far as they could see, I'd won three hundred grand."

He added: "It's like a dream come true, especially in these uncertain times when we're stuck at home and don't really know how our jobs will be affected by this coronavirus pandemic." The couple are planning how to spend the money.

He said: "The biggest thing we'll do with our winnings is buy a new house in the area.

"Also, we know it might be some time away, but when people are able to travel again we'll go on a holiday to Benidorm. The only times I've been abroad before were on school trips, so it'll be amazing for Susan and me to fly off somewhere sunny."

As a lifelong Liverpool fan Robert said a new strip and a few trips to Anfield will also be on the shopping list.

After the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted his driving lessons, Robert plans to finish these when he can, pass his test as soon as possible and buy a new Volkswagen Golf.