Further 209 Covid-19 sanctions handed out by police

Police have issued another 209 Covid-related sanctions over the past week to those found breaking pandemic regulations across Northern Ireland.

A further 168 COV7 penalty notices have been issued to people breaking the rules between April 19 and 26. A total of 389 COV7 penalty notices have now been issued since they replaced the previous COV4 penalty notice on April 9.

Another 30 COV2 prohibition notices have been issued to people for holding a gathering in a licensed premises or private home. Two further sanctions were issued for gatherings in a licensed premises form last week, while a further 28 were in relation to gatherings at a house.

The notice acts as a warning for those breaking the regulations. From March last year a total of 1938 COV2 notices have been issued, with 254 concerning a commercial premises and 1684 private dwellings.

From last week there were no further COV3 sanctions handed out for failure to isolate. The number of people fined £1,000 for failing to follow the rule remains at 64.

One further COV9 penalty notice has been issued to a business for breaching the regulations. Four in total have been issued since COV9 replaced the previous COV5 notice on April 9, which carried fines for businesses ranging from £1,000 to £10,000.

There have been no further fines issued for failure to wear a face mask without reasonable excuse. There have been five COV6 penalty notices issued since the rule came into place, carrying fines of £200.

Another ten community resolution notices have also been handed out over the last week.

The vast majority of sanctions have been handed out, as would be expected due to population, in the Belfast council area with 4,829, Derry and Strabane is next with 1,429, while 1,248 have been issued in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Police action has been lowest in the Lisburn and Castlereagh City council area with 398 sanctions issued, Ards and North Down is second lowest on 459, with Mid Ulster on 528.

At the outset of the pandemic police were given wide-ranging powers to enforce regulations to prevent the spread of the virus.

The PSNI has been keen to stress its officers will approach, engage, explain and inform before issuing penalties.