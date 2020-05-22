Further fall in number of Covid-19 care home deaths in Northern Ireland
The number of coronavirus-related deaths at care homes in Northern Ireland has fallen again, official figures show.
It is in line with a continued overall drop in fatalities here.
A total of 74 deaths linked to Covid-19 were registered in the week to May 15. Around half (32) of these occurred in care homes. That represents a drop from 38 in the week to May 8, and 72 in the week before.
Separately on Friday, the Department of Health announced three more deaths, bringing its total to 504.
However, as this data does not include most deaths outside hospitals, it is an underestimate.
Other figures published weekly by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), based on registered deaths, are more complete.
The latest Nisra bulletin, released on Friday, shows:
Meanwhile, the Public Health Agency has published its first monthly report on the key trends and characteristics of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.
It details how over a quarter (28.4%) of our 483 care homes have had an outbreak - where two or more residents and/or staff with confirmed or suspected symptoms.
The report also details how the virus has spread in all settings here.
Up to May 15 there were 4,469 laboratory-confirmed cases, with 61% of total cases being female. Around 28% of total cases reside in the Belfast area.
The PHA said the surveillance will help inform the ongoing response to coronavirus.
Health Minister Robin Swann said: "Throughout this pandemic there has been an understandable focus on statistics and percentages, and I have always been determined to ensure that there is the maximum possible transparency.
"The data helps us to track and understand the virus and its impact both on the community and the health and social care system.
"The statistics also tell a human story of how the virus has left its tragic mark on families and communities who have lost loved ones.
"The valuable and detailed analysis contained within the monthly bulletin will help us to develop our plans for the vital recovery period as we start to re-engage our health and social care services."
Professor Hugo Van Woerden, director of public health at the PHA, said: "Coronavirus is a global issue having a local impact on everyone's lives.
"While the primary focus to date has been the significant effort to reduce the spread of the virus and save lives, we are now at a point where we can start to examine the particular ways it is affecting people living in Northern Ireland and our health service."