Gardai can ask travellers from Northern Ireland to turn back, claims Irish Minister

Gardai can ask people travelling to the Republic of Ireland from Northern Ireland to return home, according to the leader of Ireland’s Green Party.

Eamon Ryan, who is the Irish Minister for the Environment, made the revelation during Tuesday’s announcement of new Covid-19 regulations in the Republic.

He added that the “objective” was to reduce the volume of traffic.

Mr Ryan was speaking alongside Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar as it was announced that Ireland’s Level 5 restrictions will continue until March 5.

Ireland has been placed under Level 5 restrictions since December 31, which is the highest level under the Irish Government’s medium-term Covid plan.

Mr Martin did admit that the border “cannot be sealed” due to communities moving between the border but a “strong policy of suppression of the virus” may work instead.

The Taoiseach explained that the lockdown restrictions were having a positive impact, forcing case numbers down.

However, Mr Martin said that the country cannot give the virus or its variants any space.

"Therefore, the government has decided to to extend all of the current Level Five restrictions until March 5, with a view to crushing the numbers of those contracting the disease, and in turn the numbers needing hospitalisation and intensive care," he said.

The new measures include mandatory quarantine at a designated facility for people who arrive in Ireland without a negative PCR test taken in the past 72 hours.

Visa-free short term travel from South Africa and South America is suspended until at least March 5, the Taoiseach added.

"In other cases, people will be required to quarantine at home," Mr Martin said.

He added: "These regulations will apply to anyone who travels into Ireland, from an airport or port on the island, including ports and airports in Northern Ireland.”

Ireland's current Level 5 restrictions will apply in line with Northern Ireland.

It comes as the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 remains high, with more than double the number compared with the first wave last year.

According to the Taoiseach, officials representing the Stormont Executive and those in the south have discussed data sharing in terms of the passengers coming into Ireland.

Mr Martin said during the press conference that it has been a “challenge” as there are “political sensitivities” around it.

North-south Covid co-operation was strained after Mr Martin had said that it was his “understanding” that the authorities here were not testing for the new variant of Covid-19.

That claim was described as misleading by the Department of Health and First Minister Arlene Foster said on Monday that Mr Martin had since accepted Northern Ireland was testing for the new variant.

Speaking on the Claire Byrne Show on Tuesday, Mr Varadkar stressed he would be against closing the border completely to tackle Covid-19.

Mr Varadkar told the programme: “We are not one state on this island, but we are one country. People who live their on both sides of the border - cross-border workers, families.”