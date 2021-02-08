Get your jab: Lady Mary Peters' relief at Covid vaccine

Lady Mary Peters has spoken of her relief at getting the Covid vaccination, and encouraged others to do so.

The 81-year-old received the vaccine from GP Dr Andrew Dick from The Hill Medical Group Practice in Dunmurry.

“It was the easiest thing getting the vaccine this morning, it was such a relief to me,” she said in a new video from the Public Health Agency.

“I heard all my friends had already had their vaccine and I was waiting for my letter to come and resisting phoning to find out.”

She added that she now felt more secure for herself and those she comes into contact with.

“Just do it. Don’t hesitate. Secure yourself and others and let’s end this pandemic

“It has gone on for nearly a year now, it is too long. We need to get back to a normal life.”

She said she had missed everyday things like hugging people and the chance to raise money for her charity.

“Just go, do it. It takes two seconds and it’s over and done with. It does protect yourself and the National Health Service everybody else around you and why wouldn’t you?”

In Northern Ireland GPs have begun to vaccinate those in the over 70s age group, and will contact patients in this group meaning they do not need to call.

Those aged 65-69 can book their appointment online and can get the vaccine at one of the regional vaccination centres.

Dr Gerry Waldron, Head of Health Protection at the PHA, said: “Work is progressing at pace to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine programme, with over a quarter of a million doses already administered. However, for it to be as effective as possible, we need everyone to follow Lady Mary’s example and get their vaccine when they become eligible.”

He added: “As we move through the eligible groups, I would urge people to avail of the opportunity to get the Covid-19 vaccine when it’s their turn.

“In addition to getting the vaccine, we still need the public to adhere to public health guidance if we are to see a better year than last. Remember the key steps, such as wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing and washing your hands regularly.”

Those aged 65-69 can book their appointments at www.covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/.