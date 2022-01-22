Givan ready to abandon Covid passport scheme if other Executive parties agree

First Minister Paul Givan has called for the Covid-19 vaccine certificate system to be “withdrawn in all settings” after the Republic of Ireland announced the removal of passes in the hospitality sector.

The measures take effect in the Republic from today, but certification is still required for international travel.

The Executive announced earlier this week that as of Wednesday, vaccine passports would no longer be required for pubs, restaurants and cinemas. That does not apply to nightclubs and indoor unseated or partially seated events with 500 people or more.

In a tweet following the changes in the Republic, Mr Givan said the measure should be scrapped locally.

“It is my continued view that mandatory Covid passports should be withdrawn in all settings,” he said.

“As the RoI [Republic of Ireland], withdraws [their] use, Northern Ireland should not be disadvantaged.

“I stand ready to remove it completely in Northern Ireland with the support of other parties in the Executive.”

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, also called on Stormont to scrap the Covid certificates.

Earlier, Health Minister Robin Swann said the system had kept some hospitality businesses open over Christmas.

“We were able to utilise it to keep some of our hospitality sector open where other areas were actually closing theirs down or having curfews,” he added.

“Covid certification is an international requirement when it comes to travel.

“It’s not something that is going to disappear overnight, so people should not get into the mindset that it’s over.”

Even with passports still required, hospitality venues in Belfast welcomed the news.

Voodoo said it was “absolutely delighted” to be back in business and intended to launch its nightclub with a festival.

Alibi on Shaftesbury Square in Belfast said: “After the encouraging news of the lifting of the current government restrictions, we are excited to announce that we will be reopening the weekend commencing January 28.”

The Bank in Newry will get back to business with a reopening party, also on January 28.

Joe Dougan, the co-owner of Shine, the group behind Belfast’s Limelight, hopes the certificate scheme will be scrapped soon.

He said: “The last two years have taken a tremendous toll on the entertainment industries.

“It is therefore encouraging to see the relaxations come through, earlier than many expected.

“It is my hope that we will not see any further Covid restrictions on our industries from here. We are still subject to Covid certification on entry, as are all nightclubs and standing concert venues above 500 Capacity in Northern Ireland, though we are hopeful that this mitigation will be reviewed at the next meeting of the Executive.”

Ministers are set to review the remaining restrictions on February 10.

The deaths of six people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, along with another 3,568 cases of the virus.

A total of 398 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, with 24 in intensive care.