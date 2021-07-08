Glengormley war memorial attack condemned 

An attack on a Glengormley war memorial has been condemned as the PSNI confirm they are investigating the incident.

The memorial at Lilian Bland Park on the Ballyclare Road was vandalised sometime between 1.45pm and 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

The Alliance Party’s councillor in the area appealed for those behind the attacks to stop.

The memorial was attacked in April this year, while similar incidents have taken place in August last year.

“This latest attack is yet another disgusting act of sectarian vandalism and disrespect,” said Alliance’s Julian McGrath.

“These actions are aimed purely at raising tensions in the town and I appeal directly to those behind them to stop. All sections of our community here abhor such behaviour.

“The memorial in Glengormley represents those who fought and died to enable us to enjoy the freedoms we enjoy today. This despicable vandalism is particularly low and achieves nothing.

“I urge anyone with information on this attack or previous ones to contact the police with it immediately.”

The UUP councillor Paul Michael added: “Once again we have another attack on Glengormley War Memorial which serves no purpose. I can assure that this memorial will be restored to its rightful state.”

PSNI Inspector Patton said: “Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1032 08/07/21. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”