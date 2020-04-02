Golden girl Kelly's baby joy during these 'anxious' times

Paralympic gold medallist Kelly Gallagher has spoken of her joy at becoming a mother for the first time in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The Bangor woman gave birth to Brigid Mary on March 25 in the Ulster Hospital.

Ms Gallagher (34), who is visually impaired, said her family were "so anxious" during the pregnancy as the Covid-19 crisis took hold.

"When you come out of the hospital you just want people to be around you but there were no balloons or flowers or visitors," she told the BBC.

"We are trying to look on the bright side - it means that me, Gerard (Ms Gallagher's husband) and Brigid get to really bond and hang out together."

She added that self-isolation and social distancing are necessary, but it means a different experience for parents of newborns and their families.

"We are trying to make the most of being close but being separated at the same time," continued Ms Gallagher. "It is heartbreaking when you are putting a baby up to the window so someone can have a little look.

"It's a new way of life that has come on everyone so quickly but if it means more people are safe and healthy it is worth it."

Ms Gallagher picked up her gold medal in the Super-G skiing category at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and is also a multiple medallist at the World Championships.