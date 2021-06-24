GP’s jab plea as death of elderly man is linked to vaccination

Top doctor urges public not to be deterred from getting inoculated following revelation

The public should not be deterred from getting Covid-19 vaccines after the death of a man in his 90s was linked to a jab, a leading GP has said.

Dr Laurence Dorman, chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners NI, said people should be reassured that there is a rigorous procedure in place to report any side-effects from the jabs.

He was speaking after a vaccine was identified as being the underlying cause in one death here.

The information was reported yesterday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The Department of Health confirmed that the man had been aged in his 90s and the death had occurred in the Northern Trust area.

It said no further details would be released.

Expressing his sympathies to the man’s family and loved-ones, Kilkeel-based Dr Dorman last night stressed that, overall, vaccines are incredibly safe for people.

"It’s very sad for his family and we’re very sensitive to that,” he said.

"We’re rapidly approaching two million doses of the vaccines being administered in Northern Ireland with very few serious side-effects.

"There is a really robust reporting system [to identify side-effects] in place that GPs are aware of and the public can report to.

"So we can stand by the risk/benefits of that.”

The doctor was referring to the Yellow Card scheme.

It is operated by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which records suspected adverse reactions (ADRs) in vaccine patients.

In April an investigation was launched here to establish whether the death of a young woman who suffered from a blood clot on their brain and a low platelet count was linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr Dorman was keen to stress that people should not be put off from getting their vaccinations, and that they should still attend their appointments to receive the jab.

"It’s still the best way to protect themselves, their family and getting society back to normal,” he added.

His appeal comes amid deepening concerns about the prevalence of the Delta variant, which is now believed to account for around half of new coronavirus cases here.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) revealed yesterday that 612 confirmed or probable cases of the Delta variant of the virus have been detected in Northern Ireland.

Around half of Covid-19 cases sampled are indicative of the variant.

In the last week a total of 1,143 positive cases were recorded, an increase from the previous seven-day period of 786 cases.

Yesterday a further 188 cases were recorded, according to the Department of Health.

The death toll, however, remains at 2,155.

Dr Gerry Waldron, head of health protection at the PHA, said: “The spread of the Delta variant underpins the need for continued vigilance and adherence to the public health guidance.

"It is essential that people continue to work within the regulations and advice.”

The rising infection rate has raised questions over the Stormont Executive’s decision to go against official health advice by scrapping self-isolation advice for travel to Britain and the Republic last month.

BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan show yesterday reported that local ministers ignored the advice of the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer when making the change on May 27.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said it was “shocking” to hear that the Executive may have ignored official medical advice.

"The Executive were advised to not take this path,” he said.

"They went against the medical advice that they were presented with.”

He questioned if there had been a ministerial vote on the issue and if there had been any dissenting voices.

The West Belfast MLA added: "Things are obviously kept for the most part behind closed doors.”

Mr Carroll said he believed the decision was likely to have had a significant impact on the rise of Delta variant cases.

"There’s talk of some scientists debating the need for a potential lockdown in the autumn. That would be very hard and very difficult for people,” he said.

The Executive Office did not respond to a request for comment.