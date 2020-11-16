GPs who feared Northern Ireland had a flu jab shortage 'not told of fresh supply'

1m doses ready, says Swann, but questions raised over 'communication breakdown'

Robin Swann said more than one million doses have been procured for the flu vaccination programme (David Cheskin/PA)

Doctors who believed there was a shortage of flu vaccines had not been told there were fresh supplies for Northern Ireland, it has emerged.

Health Minister Robin Swann said on Monday there is no shortage of flu vaccines.

He outlined to the Assembly that more than 1m doses have been procured for the flu vaccination programme.

It came after concern was voiced that Northern Ireland was 200,000 doses short of completing the programme, and some clinics to deliver it were paused.

Mr Swann said he wanted to assure MLAs and those listening at home there is "no shortage of ordered vaccines".

"In total this year, 1,050,300 doses have been procured for the flu vaccination programme," he said. "As of last Friday morning, 826,890 doses had been delivered into Northern Ireland - 601,243 doses have been delivered to GPs and trusts.

"I can confirm that as of this morning following two further deliveries, totalling 192,700 doses, the total vaccine delivered now stands at 1,019,590 doses, and around 30,000 doses of the childhood vaccine are still to be delivered."

Dr Alan Stout expressed concerns

He said a temporary pause was placed on some aspects of the seasonal flu programme, but more vaccines are now available.

Dr Gerry Waldron, Head of Health Protection at the Public Health Agency, also said sufficient vaccine was available - prompting claims of "a clear breakdown in communication" between public health officials and GPs.

"We are concerned that recent comments around the delivery of the flu vaccine may cause undue alarm to those who are still due to receive it, especially during the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

"As we outlined in October, uptake has been exceptional, with people getting the vaccine in higher numbers than ever before, so a temporary pause was placed on some aspects of the seasonal flu programme until further stock became available.

"Vaccines have been and will continue to be distributed in phased deliveries."

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the BMA Northern Ireland GP Committee, who had previously warned of a flu jab shortage, said he was "absolutely delighted" to hear that stocks had been replenished.

The Belfast-based doctor said urgent information was now required. He said that when doctors opened on Monday morning, they had not been told of the new supplies. Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra on Monday night, he said he had still not been officially informed, only hearing the news from the media.

"It is a good thing that we now know that it is here, but this is part of the confusion, this is part of the problem," he added.

Meanwhile, Colin McGrath has welcomed clarification over the additional supplies.

The South Down SDLP MLA said: "Concerns raised by senior GPs about the supply of flu vaccine doses across Northern Ireland were deeply worrying, particularly given that an increase in uptake was entirely predictable this year," he said.

"It remains concerning, however, that there could be such a clear breakdown in communications between the Department of Health, the Public Health Agency and GPs across Northern Ireland."