Guide to new Covid strain ‘The Kraken’ which scientists say is the ‘most transmissible’

The World Health Orginsation (WHO) has said a new strain of Covid nicknamed ‘The Kraken’ is the “most transmissible subvariant that has been detected yet” as it’s warned it could begin transmission at a high rate in the UK.

But what is ‘The Kraken’, formally called XBB.1.5, and is it more deadly than previous variants?

We have answered the most common questions about the new strain below.

What is XBB.1.5?

XBB.1.5 comes from the previously dominate Omicron strain, a mutation of the original coronavirus or Covid-19.

It’s common for viruses to mutate into different strains, with Covid-19 having over 50 new strains since it was first detected in 2019.

How transmissible is it?

XBB.1.5 is believed to behind roughly 70 per cent of new infections in the United States, in what the WHO have called “a surge” since early December.

It’s already been detected in some parts of England and Ireland as well as other countries such as France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Australia, Singapore and India.

The rise in cases of the new strain has led the WHO to called it the “most transmissible subvariant” and it’s feared a similar surge could come to the UK.

Why is it called ‘The Kraken?’

‘The Kraken’ is a legendary sea monster known for its large tentacles and ability to destroy ships.

It’s believed the nickname’s origins come from the original nickname for the strain it’s born from, Omicron which experts called ‘the monster’.

Is it more deadly than other variants?

Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency have yet to release information concerning the new variant, however XBB.1.5 is not believed to be any more deadly than previous mild variants such as Omicron.

What are the symptoms?

Various health experts have said XBB.15 has no “different symptoms” to the ones we already know to be associated with Covid.

They include: sore throat, a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours and a loss of taste and smell.

What has the World Health Organisation said about it?

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead for Covid, told a press conference Wednesday about their concerns about XBB.1.5 saying: 'We are concerned about its growth advantage in particular in some countries in Europe and in the US... particularly the Northeast part of the United States, where XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other circulating variants.”

'Our concern is how transmissible it is… and the more this virus circulates, the more opportunities it will have to change.'

Will I need another vaccine?

The Public Health Agency has asked those who have not yet received their Covid vaccines to book one to help stop transmission of the virus, particular those at higher risk of illness.