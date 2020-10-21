Hairdresser says workers like 'lambs to the slaughter' as official papers reveal Covid closures may have little impact
Stormont's new lockdown based on 'shocking and flimsy' evidence, says Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton
Lauren Harte and Margaret Canning
Evidence from papers that helped shape Northern Ireland’s coronavirus regulations have revealed the Executive knew the closure of certain sections of industry, such as beauty salons, may have little impact on the transmission rates.