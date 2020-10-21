Hairdresser says workers like 'lambs to the slaughter' as official papers reveal Covid closures may have little impact

Stormont's new lockdown based on 'shocking and flimsy' evidence, says Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton

Matthew McIlveen has written to MLAs over the closure of hair salons.

Lauren Harte and Margaret Canning

Evidence from papers that helped shape Northern Ireland’s coronavirus regulations have revealed the Executive knew the closure of certain sections of industry, such as beauty salons, may have little impact on the transmission rates.