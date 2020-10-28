Halloween 2020: No bobbing for apples or trick or treating this year due to Covid-19

Traditional activities increase risk of contracting or spreading Covid, say health chiefs

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is advising against bobbing for apples this Halloween despite the Health Minister saying it was an alternative to trick or treating.

The PHA wants families to come up with ways to have fun that do not raise the risk of contracting or spreading Covid-19.

The recent surge in cases has led to the cancellation of all public celebrations, including firework displays and Halloween-themed nights in bars and clubs, which - along with restaurants and hairdressers - have been ordered to remain shut until mid-November at the earliest.

Families are being asked to remain inside their homes and come up with alternative ways to celebrate Halloween.

Earlier this month Health Minister Robin Swann advised children to skip trick or treating and instead stay in the house and bob for apples.

"There is many an apple I bobbed for. I think if a lot of those Halloween activities that a lot of us used to partake in were brought back maybe for this year as a novelty factor, we could maybe forgo trick or treating for a year," he said.

But on Wednesday the PHA appeared to pour cold water on Mr Swann's suggestion.

Dr Gerry Waldron, head of health protection at the PHA, said: "The past six months have been tough for everyone, so it is important that we take the opportunity to have fun and enjoy ourselves when we can. Halloween is the perfect opportunity.

"With just a bit of creativity, we can think of new ways to have fun at Halloween which also keep us safe from Covid-19.

"We do not advise the tradition of bobbing for apples this year or going outside to trick or treat within the community. These are not safe practices this year (because) they increase the risk.

"Sharing of food and sweets can also spread the Covid-19 virus. Face-to-face interactions with older and vulnerable neighbours could put them at risk."

A spokesman for the Executive said restrictions must be adhered to.

"We want families to be able to enjoy the Halloween season and mid-term break," he added.

"However, we urge everyone to do so in line with the regulations and public health advice to keep you, your family and the community as safe as possible.

"Different households which are not part of a bubble should not meet indoors and no event or activity should be planned which may result in a gathering of more than 15 people outdoors."