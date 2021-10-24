Halloween could be ‘Covid super-spreader event’, warns Alliance’s Kellie Armstrong

Stormont is easing coronavirus restrictions too far and too fast and Halloween could be a potential “super-spreader” event, according to the Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong.

When asked on the BBC’s Sunday Politics show if changes to rules around mask wearing in hospitality settings and the reopening of nightclubs on October 31 were coming prematurely, the Strangford MLA responded: “Yes, I do believe that”.

Instead, she said there should be a focus on encouraging vaccine take up among younger people and the introduction of covid vaccine passports to access indoor hospitality venues such as nightclubs.

Ms Armstrong also suggested Halloween night could see a significant number of younger people bringing the virus home to loved ones.

Restrictions in hospitality involving the removal of social distancing and the reopening of nightclubs are set to take place next week after ministers officially signed off on the relaxations on Thursday.

“I believe we should be incentivising young people to get the vaccine,” she told the programme.

“When you saw during last summer, whenever the concerts started up again, Belsonic for instance came forward.

“That company said you could only come into their venue if you had proof of vaccination.

“I think that is the sort of thing we should be encouraging especially within nightclubs.

“We have the potential on Halloween night for a super-spreader event for young people who haven’t been vaccinated yet, to possibly spread that Covid virus to their grandparents, to their parents, to other family members who are shielding at home.

“That will only add pressures to our health system. If we are going to invest in health, we need to help health by doing proactive things.”

The comments from the Alliance Party MLA come as Covid figures in Northern Ireland remain stubbornly high, with another ten deaths linked to the virus reported on Saturday and another 1,323 new cases.

On Friday divisions emerged between Executive ministers over the latest change to the restrictions, with Justice Minister Naomi Long and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon both expressing fears about a rise in transmission with the removal of mask wearing in clubs.

Frances O’Hagan, a GP who sits on the British Medical Association NI, told the BBC it is “unheard of” for hospitals to be running at 107% capacity at this time of year.

“Those are the sort of things you would see in late December, early January and we are nowhere near that. It is really very concerning that is happening already,” she said.

“When you say you are running at 107% that is 7% extra people who have no bed. That is happening because we still have stubbornly high levels of covid.

“It is still the disease of the unvaccinated. The disproportionate number of people who are getting it are unvaccinated.”