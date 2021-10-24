Halloween ghost outfits get an unwelcome replacement… Covid costumes

Big hit: Clark Elliot of Elliotts fancy dress shop in Belfast with the virus outfit which is the most popular Halloween costume this year. Credit: Peter Morrison

Belfast was like a ghost town last October — Halloween was out and staying at home was in.

But with the most spooky day of the year coming round again this weekend, things couldn’t be more different for Elliotts fancy dress shop.

The family-owned store, which has been in the costumes business since 1886, is bouncing back from the pandemic by heading into its busiest period of the year.

Owner Clark Elliott told the Belfast Telegraph that “the shop has been very busy”.

And this year’s most popular Halloween costume?

“A Covid outfit. Well, virus,” Mr Elliott said.

“It’s basically a large ball around you that inflates, which has little spikes on the outside,” he said, adding that the costume even has a little angry face on it.

Mr Elliott said that “there has been a lot of positivity for them. Some people just want to have it for a laugh”.

And he points out that schools have even been phoning up to enquire about the costume because they want to talk to their pupils about the virus too.

There has also been increased demand for plague doctor costumes in the past two years, he said.

Popular girls’ costumes this year include a “dangerous girl” outfit, similar to comic book character Harley Quinn, and a “Thursday Addams” look, not dissimilar to the famous Addams Family daughter, Wednesday.

“People are still after the Joker, Batman, Harry Potter, witches, skeletons too,” revealed Mr Elliott, who has been working until 2am some days due to the busy period.

He said: “Last year, people were more interested in toilet paper and food.

“It’s understandable; fancy dress isn’t on your mind when you couldn’t get together with people.

“This year with restrictions being lifted, people just want some normality and want to get back to having a bit of fun with friends and family.”

With thousands of products online and two whole rooms dedicated to 400 hats and 400 wigs, it’s not hard to see why the people of Belfast still flock back to the Ann Street shop in-store and online every Halloween — even despite difficulties the local business faced during the pandemic.

“We have a huge stock and carry thousands of costumes and accessories throughout the year, you can’t see the whole building from the outside, It’s a bit like the Tardis. The volume of stock surprises a lot of staff on their first day.”

While Mr Elliott is glad that we may be over the worst part of Covid-19 restrictions, he said that there are “still hurdles to come”.

The Executive has not completely eased restrictions just yet, with masks still required for crowded indoor spaces — fitting for Halloween.

But with doors open and a busy month of trade, Mr Elliott hopes the impact of the pandemic won’t be haunting his business for much longer.

Meanwhile, Squid Game Halloween costumes have prompted a boom for the South Korean garment industry.

Demand has surged for the “Made in Korea” green tracksuits and pink jumpsuits worn by characters in Netflix’s global hit.

At a 500sqm factory in the Seongbuk district of Seoul, staff have been busy at their sewing machines in a race to meet orders.

Kim jin-ja, the 54-year-old factory owner, told Sky News: “October is usually a slow month for the sewing industry, but thanks to Squid Game and Halloween, we are scrambling to stitch.

“We are now sewing 6,000 teal-green tracksuits for toddlers and children.”