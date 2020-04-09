Harland and Wolff's iconic horn will sound across Belfast during Clap for Carers tonight

One of the famous yellow cranes at the historic Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Belfast shipyard Harland and Wolff will sound its loudest horn at 8pm tonight in support of Northern Ireland’s NHS and care workers.

The horn was once heard all across the city and used to signal the end of shift for workers in the yard. It had 30,000 workers at its peak.

With the workforce steadily decreasing over the years, to its present size of around 100, the horn hasn’t been heard in up to 25 years.

But now trade union Unite has said it will sound the horn tonight, joining people across the city and Northern Ireland in the new Clap for Carers event.

A young girl from the Whiterock Gardens area of Belfast blows a whistle and applauds the NHS and key workers. Pic Stephen Davison

Belfast Telegraph - Portadown - Clap for the NHS - 2 April 2020 Former football manager Harry Fay with his wife Geraldine and daughter Amy.

Residents throughout the city will hear the sound and can also tune into a video stream broadcast through the company’s Facebook page.

Unite shop steward Joe Passmore said: “The idea sprung earlier this week that we’ve got the loudest horn in Belfast. And if you’re going to beep a horn, that would be the one to beep on a Thursday night. It might be 20 to 25 years since it last beeped in earnest, to tell everyone the shift was over and the yardmen were going home. It’s very loud, like an air raid sound.

“We thought it would be hugely symbolic and sending out the message to everyone how much we value what the NHS and emergency workers are doing and we want them to know as loudly as possible what it means to us and the people of Belfast.”

The shipyard began a new chapter last year when it was bought over by InfraStrata plc after going int administration. Its historic cranes, Samson and Goliath, were strewn with Christmas lights in December, signalling its happy re-emergence.