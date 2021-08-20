Having 90% of NI population jabbed would ‘cut deaths by half this winter’

Appeal comes as Nisra reports a further 34 deaths linked to Covid in week

The latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency report have revealed that a further 34 Covid-related deaths took place earlier this month

The figure, which was recorded between August 7 and 13, now means the death toll recorded by Nisra now stands at 3,100.

The publication of the latest bulletin comes as Stormont’s Covid advisers revealed that if a further 5% of the population got vaccinated it would reduce cases, hospitalisations and deaths by about half this winter season.

Currently 86% of Northern Ireland’s population has availed of the vaccination programme.

Professor Ian Young, chief scientific officer, outlined the benefits of increased vaccine uptake on BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan progamme on Friday.

"Every extra percentage of vaccination we can achieve is going to make a real difference to the ability of our health and social care system to deliver the services we all need and want,” he said.

Sir Michael McBride

Professor Sir Michael McBride, chief medical officer, stressed that hitting 90% of a vaccinated population equates to a further 52,000 adults here, while to get to 95% is a 124,000.

"Those are not hard targets to reach,” he insisted.

The overall figure of 3,100 since the start of the pandemic is higher than the Department of Health total reported on August 13 of 2,247 by the Department of Health.

The department's statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

Of the 3,100 deaths, 2,062 (66.5%) occurred in hospitals, 791 (25.5%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 233 (7.5%) at residential addresses or other locations.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Nisra reported that, up to August 13, the deaths of 1,035 care home residents were linked to Covid-19. The figure includes deaths that occurred in care homes and care home residents who died in hospital, having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 33% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week to August 13, 40 coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland.

This is a slightly different figure from the death occurrence number.

Some of the fatalities registered in the week August 7 to August 13 could have occurred before that week, as deaths can take a number of days to register.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for 75% of the 3,086 Covid-19 related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and August 13 2021.

Meanwhile, over the period of the pandemic, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths, 12.1% and 8.1% respectively.