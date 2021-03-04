Having Covid vaccine offers light at end of the tunnel, says singer Linda Nolan

Singer Linda Nolan (62) has spoken about getting her first Covid-19 vaccination in the wake of her most recent battle against cancer and said it's given her fresh hope for the future.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel now. I have had my first injection now so that's brilliant. But I'm lucky that I've got family around me at least," she said.

In a cruel twist, she and her sister Anne (70) were both diagnosed with the disease within days of each other last April. Linda's incurable cancer is in her liver, her third recurrence following breast cancer in 2006, cellulitis and lymphoedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

Anne was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, having fought it 20 years previously. They lost their sister Bernie (52) to the disease in 2013 but Anne is now cancer free after responding well to treatment.

The siblings started cancer chemotherapy together at the same time at Blackpool Victoria hospital last June and Linda said that "if it wasn't so tragic, it would be hilarious".

"I said we weren't the Chemical Brothers, we were the Chemo Sisters," she said. "Anne's chemotherapy was very long. She was there sometimes for five hours because she was having the full blown, four different lots whereas mine was palliative so I would get there and have her smiling face there so that was lucky for us. I feel well at the moment. My cancer is treatable but not curable, so I'm taking chemotherapy tablets at home. They are a bit harsh but they're easier to tolerate than having them intravenously."

She also urged anyone concerned about changes in their body not to delay going to their GP because of anxiety over ending up in hospital.

"There was no hesitation about me going for my treatment because the one thing that won't wait until the end of lockdown is cancer," she said. "If you find a lump or something doesn't feel right, go to your GP, get it checked. We found that our local hospital, Blackpool Victoria hospital, was amazing.

"It was safer than anywhere because they had to double up on everything."

The Nolan sisters, whose family lived in Dublin's Raheny before moving to Liverpool, have been appointed ambassadors for the Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Day which takes place on Friday, March 26.