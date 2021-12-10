Health chiefs won’t say how Omicron cases arrived in Northern Ireland

PHA cites ‘confidentiality’ when asked if people with new Covid variant were told to self-isolate

Health officials have refused to say whether people travelling into the region with Northern Ireland’s first Omicron cases were told to self-isolate.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has not commented, citing “confidentiality” as the reason why it won’t explain what steps it has taken to reduce the spread of the super variant.

It comes amid mounting concern over the threat posed by the new strain. On another day of gloomy news:

Daily Covid cases reached their highest level in the UK in almost a year as experts warned Omicron could become the dominant strain by mid-December.

Analysis also found two doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against Omicron when compared with the Delta variant. But the UKHSA said preliminary data showed vaccine effectiveness “considerably increased” in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70%-75% protection against symptomatic infection.

UK leaders held a Cobra meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss the latest data and their co-ordinated response, with Cabinet minister Michael Gove saying the UK faces a “deeply concerning situation”.

Health Minister Robin Swann said new restrictions are not inevitable here in January.

On Tuesday the Department of Health said three cases of the variant had been identified in Northern Ireland which were linked to travel from Great Britain.

The PHA was asked whether the positive cases travelled into Northern Ireland by ferry or plane but the organisation refused to comment.

If they arrived into Northern Ireland by air, the PHA was also asked whether all passengers on the flight were contacted, asked to self-isolate and take PCR tests.

They refused to comment and a spokesman said: “We do not comment on individual cases of Covid-19 or go into the detail of every incident that emerges due to reasons of confidentiality.”

He referred to an earlier statement in which the PHA said: “The PHA’s Contact Tracing Service is notified of all positive cases of Covid-19.

“The service speaks to these cases to identify their close contacts so that we can get in touch with them and ask them to self-isolate where necessary and undertake PCR tests.

“If an individual travelled by plane or ferry, the contact tracing service risk assesses the situation and contacts members of the public who are identified as close contacts.”

However, clinical epidemiologist Dr Deepti Gurdasani said if the positive cases arrived into Northern Ireland by air, the safest and best way to slow the spread of Omicron would be to identify and ask all fellow passengers to self-isolate.

“Travel restrictions make no sense if we don’t then work to reduce the transmission from imported cases,” she said. “This virus spreads like smoke, it is an airborne virus, everyone on a flight with an infected person is at risk of catching it. It doesn’t make sense not to trace all passengers and ask them to take measures such as isolation and PCR testing.”

A Department of Health document on Friday night said: “There may be particular risks associated with movement into Northern Ireland from elsewhere in the Common Travel Area in the pre-Christmas period.

“It is plausible that Omicron will become dominant in January and there is a risk that without further intervention this may lead to a substantial new Covid wave and significant additional hospital pressures.”

On Friday night, Mr Swann said there are concerns about the Omicron variant, but until further information is available people should continue to do the things that are known to combat the virus.

“I don’t think they (new restrictions) are inevitable, but let’s not kid ourselves that they may not be needed come January in regards to where we are,” he said.

On Friday health officials announced 1,806 further Covid-19 cases and two deaths linked to the virus in Northern Ireland.