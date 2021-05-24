Health department forced to clarify Swann’s wrong ‘unlawful’ amber travel blunder comments

Health Minister Robin Swann “misspoke” when he branded holiday travel to amber list countries “unlawful” for people from Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann had claimed travellers visiting destinations on the amber list to enjoy a holiday was “not [a] permitted action at this point in time”.

The UUP man made the error during Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan programme on Monday, when he was asked to set out the rules for those looking to travel internationally from Northern Ireland.

The government’s amber list currently includes countries such as Germany, Cyprus and Denmark.

Asked to confirm if travelling to amber-list countries for the purposes of a holiday is allowed, Mr Swann insisted it was not legally permitted.

"If it’s for a holiday reason, then yes, it is not permitted action at this point in time,” he wrongly stated.

"What we don’t want is large scale travel back from those amber countries where there is still amber warning.

"The reason we’re using that traffic light system is because people understand: ‘red means stop’, ‘amber means think about it’ and ‘green means go’. That’s why that messaging is there.”

He added: "Thankfully at this point in time we don’t have a large number of international flights coming in and out of Northern Ireland, so it is about us being able to manage that risk for the greater population.”

The programme later clarified that it had received communication from the Department of Health that travel to amber-list countries is not unlawful.

Mr Swann had also made similar comments during an interview aired during Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster show – just minutes earlier before he spoke on Nolan’s programme.

Travellers, however, are encouraged not to travel to those destinations for holidays under guidance.

Last week the Executive has announced Northern Ireland's travel green list – the same as the government’s list for England - with foreign travel set to resume from Monday.

As part of the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions holidaymakers will be able to visit twelve destinations without the need to quarantine when they return.

Meanwhile, the health minister revealed that he has been unable to raise concern over cross-border travel directly with his counterpart in the Republic, Stephen Donnelly.

"We are still concerned at the level of infection rates that we are seeing in the Republic of Ireland,” said Mr Swann.

He revealed that their respective officials have been in discussion on the matter, adding the Republic’s health department had experienced a cyber attack last week which would require Mr Donnelly’s time.

The health minister said there are also signs the vaccination gap between both jurisdictions is closing.

"Fingers crossed by the summer we should see the same level of vaccinations across these islands,” he said.