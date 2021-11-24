Health Minister announces NI domiciliary care sector to receive £23m support package

Northern Ireland’s domiciliary care sector is to receive £23 million as part of a support package unveiled by the Health Minister.

Mr Swann said the funding will enable employers to offer improved rates of pay in a bid to attract more staff into the care homes and the wider social care sector.

On Monday, Mr Swann told the Stormont Assembly that around 300 patients were currently in hospital in Northern Ireland awaiting a domiciliary care package to allow them to be discharged.

Northern Ireland’s health service has been under sustained pressure in recent weeks, with a number of hospitals reporting long waits for patients to be admitted because of a shortage of available beds.

The pandemic, combined with winter pressures, led one HSCB official to say the system is struggling to keep up with demand.

Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) leaders said that there is enough capacity in the care home sector to ease the current pressure on hospitals, but that some patients are reluctant to accept the places that have been offered.

Mr Swann said an “escalating workforce shortfall” in domiciliary care has led to providers being unable to deliver contracted home care packages which in turn has “contributed to the problem of delayed discharges in hospitals”.

“This £23m package has been developed through detailed engagement with the sector and I am grateful for this collaborative approach,” said Mr Swann.

“I am confident the funding will facilitate increased capacity across the social care sector for the remainder of 2021/22.

“A longer-term solution is self-evidently needed, involving multi-year budgets and a durable financial settlement for all health and social care services.”

He added: “I will very shortly be launching a public consultation on the future of adult social care.

“As I have repeatedly stated, social care needs a long-term programme of both investment and reform.

“While there are many competing demands on Northern Ireland’s public finances, this has to be a priority in the coming years

“We have to invest in staffing – in making a social care a more rewarding job in terms of both remuneration and career opportunities.”