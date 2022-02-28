Health Minister facing renewed calls for public inquiry into NI’s response to Covid-19

Health Minister Robin Swann is facing renewed calls to establish a public inquiry into Northern Ireland’s response to Covid-19.

A Belfast-based legal firm representing some bereaved families claim a specific statutory process is necessary to examine death rates in the region - with care home facilities central to any investigation.

KRW Law revealed it has now made representations to the Department of Health, setting out why it believes such a tribunal into how the pandemic was handled falls within the jurisdiction and authority of the Stormont Executive and other agencies.

Solicitor Kevin Winters said: “A statutory inquiry, conducted to a human rights-compliant standard and reflecting the particular circumstances of Northern Ireland, must be established without further delay.”

An independent probe into the UK Government’s decision-making during the Coronavirus emergency is expected to get underway later this year.

But with the Scottish administration having confirmed a separate inquiry amid pressure from relatives of some of those who died, Mr Swann has been urged to take steps to initiate a similar response.

A statutory tribunal with a chair and terms of reference should be put in place following a consultation process, the families’ legal representatives insisted.

They cited an obligation on public authorities where there has been any alleged foreseeable or preventable death – potentially violating the Article 2 right to life protected by European law.

“This would mean an investigation into health care facilities and care home authorities,” KRW Law stated.

Citing Northern Ireland’s death rates, the firm pointed out that Northern Ireland’s Human Rights Commission and the Commissioner for Older People have both endorsed the need for a more specific inquiry.

Mr Winters added: “Whilst the UK-wide public inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis is still at a very early stage, and while Wales has rejected a specific public inquiry despite robust opposition, the Scottish example should inform the Northern Ireland Executive.”