Health Minister hails ‘heroes’ delivering Covid booster and flu jab adding it’s ‘not too late’ to get vaccine

Health Minister Robin Swann has welcomed a further uptake of the Covid booster and flu jab at Kingspan Stadium, thanks to the “heroes” administering them.

This comes after it was announced that over 2.6m Covid vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland to date.

Mr Swann was at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, the location for a combined Covid vaccine booster and flu jab clinic for patients of Castlereagh Medical Centre.

He said: “When the history of the Covid pandemic is told, all those who worked to protect us through vaccination will rightly be described as heroes.

“The Covid vaccination programme has already involved a colossal joint effort right across the health and social care system.”

He added that the coming weeks will be “very busy” seeing a “significant escalation of the booster programme, along with the school-based programme and the ongoing provision of first and second doses.”

Mr Swann also urged that “it isn’t too late” for those who are unvaccinated to come forward to receive the jab.

“I would appeal to everyone to get your booster if you are eligible. The significant benefits of vaccination are clear. It protects you and those close to you,” he said.

“Even though we have now introduced the booster dose for those vaccinated at the start of the programme, it isn’t too late for those who remain unvaccinated to get their jabs.”

The Minister thanked the sporting organisations who have “actively supported both vaccination and wider public health messaging during the pandemic.”

“Ulster Rugby, GAA and the IFA have all made important contributions,” he said.

Dr Deirdre Savage, GP at Castlereagh Medical Centre, said: “We are very grateful to Ulster Rugby for their support as we aim to vaccinate 2,500 patients over the next few weeks.

“The Covid booster and flu vaccines have a vital role to play in protecting people this winter. We would very much encourage patients who are eligible for both jabs to come forward when their turn comes. You don’t have to contact your GP – they will contact you.”

Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie said: “We are delighted to once again support Castlereagh Medical Centre in their ongoing vaccination of the local community.”

On Saturday it was reported by the Department of Health that there had been ten deaths and 1,323 positive coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours.