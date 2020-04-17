Health Minister insists PPE for all is a priority in Northern Ireland

Health Minister Robin Swann has said staff must be supported with proper equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday he visited Kircubbin Health Centre in Co Down to meet with staff delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) direct to domiciliary care workers. There has been criticism about the availability of PPE to key workers.

Earlier this week GP leaders in Belfast said the system is now in crisis due to a shortfall in equipment, particularly masks and aprons.

Yesterday Patricia McKeown from the health workers' union Unison said its members are still reporting inadequate supplies of PPE.

The South Eastern Trust has established a PPE delivery service, travelling to various points across the trust area.

Officials said the service makes it easier for domiciliary care workers to get the PPE they need.

Mr Swann said: "Ensuring frontline staff get the right PPE is a priority. The establishment of this collection point by the South Eastern Trust on the Ards Peninsula means that domiciliary care workers can collect what they need, when they need it."

Mr Swann added: "Domiciliary care workers play an important role in all our communities, looking after and caring for our most vulnerable.

"It's important that they are supported to do their job throughout this pandemic."

Alastair Fitzsimons, domiciliary care manager in the South Eastern Trust said: "We are committed to supporting vulnerable people in their homes, and to supporting our community teams in the valuable work they do to provide the care required."