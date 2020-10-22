Health Minister Robin Swann and MLAs in isolation after Covid-19 app alert and UUP's John Stewart tests positive

Health Minister Robin Swann is self-isolating after receiving a notification on the StopCOVID app that he was in close proximity with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Swann has no symptoms and will only require a test if he develops one of the symptoms of the virus.

Tweeting last night, he said that he will now be working from home for the next 14 days and encouraged everyone to download the app.

A number of MLAs confirmed they were isolating last night after receiving the alert.

The UUP East Antrim MLA John Stewart revealed he had tested positive for the disease.

"Felt really unwell Monday, booked a test Tuesday & result today,” he tweeted.

“Very fast & efficient. Feeling ill, head pounding & really fatigued.”

His party colleague Andy Allen and DUP MLA Pam Cameron said they too were self-isolating as did independent Trevor Lunn.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Stormont communities minister Caral Ni Chuilin remain in self-isolation. Both tested negative.

It came after Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots rowed back on comments he made asserting that coronavirus is more common in nationalist areas.

The DUP man faced heavy criticism for claiming cases outnumbered those in unionist areas by “around six to one”.

In a statement yesterday afternoon, Mr Poots accused Sinn Fein and others of trying to “distort and twist” his comments.

“At no time did I attribute the spread of Covid-19 to religion,” he said. “It is deeply regrettable that such a narrative has been created.

“It is obvious such spread is related to behavioural issues — nothing more, nothing less. I cherish my Catholic friends and neighbours.

“I would never intentionally use words that would cause them offence.”

Mr Poots added: “Covid-19 is spread by bad behaviour, such as that exemplified at the Bobby Storey funeral.”

This came after a further five deaths and 1,039 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health.

The figures show 6,791 people had tested positive over the past seven days, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,992 since the start of the outbreak here. The death toll now stands at 629.

Meanwhile, Ulster Rugby announced that it will play its next two home Pro14 fixtures behind closed doors following the views of Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride and Chief Scientific Officer Dr Ian Young.

Ulster did permit 600 supporters to attend the Kingspan Stadium earlier this month for the Pro14 game against Benetton. Yesterday’s decision will be reviewed ahead of Ulster’s game at home to Scarlets on November 22.

Earlier Dr Young said the tighter restrictions that were brought into the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, which have now been rolled out across Northern Ireland, are working, as the number of positive Covid-19 cases are falling in the area. He added that the R-rate — Covid’s infection gauge — has “fallen significantly below 1” in the area.

The R-rate currently stands at around 1.4 here, and it is hoped that the ‘circuit breaker’ regulations introduced on Monday will drive that down to between 0.7 and 0.9.

Dr Young was speaking at yesterday’s Covid-19 briefing alongside Robin Swann and Chief Social Worker Sean Holland.

Dr Young explained that the smallest of changes in the R number can significantly affect the amount of positive cases being recorded.

If the infection rate rose to 1.04 from 0.96, that would result in an extra 500 cases per day by the end of January, he outlined.

Mr Swann added that the current number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals is “grave” as it will soon exceed the amount who were admitted during the first wave of the virus.

There are 289 inpatients with the virus, 32 of them in intensive care.

The Health Minister also revealed that a further £27m will be released to support care homes after the news that there are 83 active outbreaks locally.