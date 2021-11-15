Health Minister Robin Swann calls for mandatory Covid passports

The Health Minister Robin Swann has said he backs the introduction of a mandatory Covid passport scheme in Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann said he would back a phased introduction of the scheme and it will be discussed at a Stormont Executive meeting on Wednesday.

"We will be looking at the phased introduction of mandatory Covid passports to use and we’ll ask the Executive to make that decision on Wednesday in regards to the timing of those introductions but also the settings,” he told the BBC.

"As I’ve always been clear this is an executive wide decision that will have to be taken. It’s part of the Executive’s Autumn and Winter response plan.

"When we see now where we are in community transmission and the increase in cases I think now is the time."

Earlier this month, the Department of Health introduced a new phone app which allows users to show proof of their vaccination status.

It was to allow the voluntary checks in hospitality and entertainment venues, but this is currently not a legal requirement.

Mr Swann said he did not regret making the decision earlier.

"I think the timing is where we are now, and it was always based on where we were actually seeing the increase of cases in Northern Ireland.

"We’re now in a position where we’re seeing those increases and we need to take the steps...I think the time is now.”

The issue has sharply divided the Stormont Executive, with the SDLP and Alliance backing mandatory Covid passports as a way to make venues safer and increase the vaccination rate.

The two largest parties, the DUP and Sinn Fein have resisted the move and instead back a so-called “partnership approach” with the hospitality industry.

The DUP’s Environment minister Edwin Poots has already indicated on Monday he would oppose such a move, while Sinn Fein’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said her party would follow health advice and “take whatever steps are necessary” to avoid another lockdown.

This suggests that the DUP could find themselves the only dissenting voice at Wednesday’s Executive meeting.

Mr Swann has said he would like the scheme to be rolled out immediately, which would take an estimated two to three weeks.

He added that there would be engagement with the hospitality industry in the mean time.

In a statement, the SDLP’s Deputy Leader and Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, welcomed the Health Minister’s plans.

“I am relieved that finally other ministers are beginning to see sense and realise that we must introduce vaccine certifications to protect our health service and keep our businesses open,” she said.

“SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood first urged the introduction of vaccine certification nearly two months ago and I have proposed and consistently raised it at the Executive, only for it to be opposed by the UUP, Sinn Féin and the DUP. I welcome Minister Swann’s u-turn on this issue and hope Sinn Féin and DUP Ministers soon follow suit.”

She added: “Nobody wants to be in this position but the events of the last few days have spelled out just how desperate the situation within our health service is getting and without action it will only get worse. If we fail to act now we will be forced to reintroduce further restrictions, which is the last thing the public wants, especially in the run up to Christmas.

“The solution to protect the public, our health service and to keep businesses open is and has always been clear – vaccine certifications. I hope all parties come around to the SDLP’s view by Wednesday’s Executive meeting as time is against us and we must put the health of our citizens first and avoid another lockdown.”