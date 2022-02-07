Health Minister Robin Swann pressing ahead with plans to ease Covid-19 regulations

Health Minister Robin Swann still plans to lift a number of Covid-19 regulations - “if not all” - despite Paul Givan’s resignation as First Minister.

In a press briefing on Monday, the UUP MLA said he was seeking legal guidance on how he can remove health and safety regulations himself.

It comes after Mr Givan resigned as First Minister on Thursday as part of the DUP’s protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Michelle O’Neill automatically resigned as deputy First Minister as it is a joint office.

Mr Swann said Northern Ireland is in a much better place in terms of Covid-19 positive cases and deaths compared to the start of 2022.

He added that he was expecting this week’s Executive meeting to focus on delivering a “major review” of the remaining coronavirus regulations.

However, due to the resignations of the First and deputy First Ministers, the Health Minister said the Executive no longer has that opportunity.

“The story this week should have been about how public adherence and the sheer scale of the sacrifice of the health workers had allowed us to move to the position of actually lifting restrictions,” he said.

“But the absence of the First or deputy First Minister has removed the opportunity for those discussions at the Executive meeting.

“But I’m not prepared to allow a failure of politics to get in the way of lifting now unnecessary restrictions so today I can confirm that, as it was my intention, to go to the Executive this week to advocate a significant removal of Covid restrictions.

“I am now seeking that legal guidance on how I myself can replace the bulk of remaining restrictions, if not all of them, with clear guidance and advice.”

Mr Swann stated that the Executive always said restrictions would not be kept in place if they were no longer necessary.

“But removing legal regulations does not mean a free for all or throwing caution to the wind,” he continued.

“We can and must keep making safer choices in our daily lives for the sake of others as well as ourselves and guidance can spell out how best to do that.”