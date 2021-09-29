Health Minister says NI should have Covid vaccine certificate in place ‘should we need it’

Northern Ireland should have a Covid vaccine certificate scheme so it is in place “should we need it”, according to Health Minister Robin Swann.

Mr Swann made the remarks during a visit to the Ulster Hospital on Wednesday where he opened a new new £40m lab to improve the delivery of clinical diagnostic services here.

Mr Swann also said he doesn’t want another lockdown to take place in Northern Ireland, but said it relied on the public taking up the offer of a vaccine.

He also warned that politicians should not be playing political games with the idea of vaccine certificates and said such a scheme could take up to eight weeks to deliver once agreed by Stormont.

The Health Minister has previously expressed support for the idea of a vaccine certification scheme, which he said should be "on the books” as soon as possible.

"In regards to where a vaccine certificate could be used, there will be different benefits in different situations at different points in time,” said Mr Swann.

"Before we can discuss where we use it in Northern Ireland, we need to have one, and that has been part of my frustration in the debate that has happened recently over the past number of weeks that we haven't got actually the decision where we're able, as a health department, actually to take that step forward, spend the money and actually produce one.”

On Tuesday He said it was “regrettable” the Executive had not taken a policy position on it, adding that he first raised the matter with the Executive office back in April.

But he said he supported the decisions taken by the Executive as it would have faced ridicule to introduce a system that was not ready.

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed a further two deaths two deaths linked to Covid were reported in Northern Ireland.

Wednesday’s figures now mean the death toll stands at 2,554.

Another 1,320 positive cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitals are sitting at 105% occupancy with 10 out of the 12 sites over capacity.

There are a total of 346 patients confirmed with Covid in hospital, of which 29 are currently in ICU and 27 on ventilation.

There are 76 active breakouts in care homes.

A total of 7,633 positive tests have been recorded over the past seven days – compared to 7,907 in the previous week.

According to health officials, 2,521,931 vaccines have been administered to date.

Announcing the new £40m Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) at the hospital, Mr Swann said the new lab will “significantly enhance standardisation of pathology services across Northern Ireland.”

“A world class digital healthcare service is at the heart of our future healthcare needs, and the launch of LIMS is a shining example of transformation being delivered. LIMS is a modern and improved digital e-health solution, the first of its kind in the UK that will future-proof HSC pathology services and boost Northern Ireland’s regional diagnostic capabilities, across cancer care, blood services and Covid-19,” he said.

“I’m very proud of the hard work of HSC laboratory staff, a workforce of around 1,100 people who are often unseen but whose work is so critical to the majority of diagnostic and clinical pathways, even more so during the pandemic. Covid-19 has placed unprecedented demands on our pathology services and heightened the need for a modernised service which this investment provides.”