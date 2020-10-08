Health Minister Swann hits out at Trump for downplaying world pandemic

Health Minister Robin Swann has criticised US President Donald Trump for publicly playing down Covid-19 following his three-day stay in hospital.

Mr Trump returned to the White House on Monday and rushed out a new video on his social media accounts, saying: "Don't be afraid of it ( the coronavirus). You're going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines."

His attitude alarmed infectious disease experts and suggested his own illness had not caused him to rethink his often-cavalier attitude towards the virus, which has also been caught by First Lady Melania Trump and more than a dozen White House staff.

Speaking at yesterday's Stormont briefing, Mr Swann rejected Mr Trump's remarks, saying: "I would completely disagree with those comments. Covid is something to be worried about.

"We wouldn't be doing these weekly press briefings or giving messages to the people of Northern Ireland if we thought that was the approach to be taking.

"Other elected politicians' comments with regards to where they see this virus don't reflect my own personal belief that this is having a damaging effect on the health of the people of Northern Ireland. It's having an adverse effect on the economy of Northern Ireland and it's not an approach or language that I would use."

Also appearing at the briefing, the chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride hit out at "armchair experts (for) peddling the mistruth" that Covid-19 is "just a simple flu".