Health Minister Swann outlines new Covid surge plan for health service

Robin Swann has outlined a new Covid-19 surge plan for Northern Ireland for the coming months, to prepare the health service that has already been "badly bruised and scarred" by the pandemic.

In a statement to the Assembly, the Health Minister said he is still committed to rebuilding services affected by the first wave of Covid-19. However plans to publish the next phase of Trust rebuilding work has been paused in light of the "deeply concerning" rise in cases.

Mr Swann said that "given the perilous and developing situation we now find ourselves in", there was no choice but to hold back the publication.

"However let me reassure members - just because the publication of the plans may be paused, that does not for one moment suggest the efforts of our clinicians to support patients have been paused. Even with the prevailing Covid situation I expect that the rebuilding effort will of course continue, as far as that is possible."

The new surge plans include:

l The establishment of a regional cancer reset cell to oversee the resumption of screening, diagnosis and treatment of patients,

l Monitoring the continued availability of the first Nightingale facility at Belfast City Hospital,

l Additional step down capacity at the second Nightingale facility at Whiteabbey Hospital; and

l The establishment of dedicated centres for day case and orthopaedic procedures.

Meanwhile, surgeons have said a shortage of nurses in Northern Ireland presents a "major barrier" to restarting health services. Eight in 10 are concerned about lack of staff while patients deteriorate in "inhumane" queues for care, a survey from their professional body added.

Nearly 40% on the waiting list have been in line for more than a year for in-patient or day case treatment as many elective services ground to a halt during the pandemic.

One consultant in orthopaedic surgery quoted by the professional body said: "Northern Ireland had the worst waiting times pre-Covid. Elective orthopaedic procedures were stopped, so many patients are deteriorating with this inhumane wait."

The Royal College of Surgeons of England report said responses from Northern Ireland highlighted the "significant impact" workforce shortages are having on surgeons' capacity to deliver planned care.

When the surgeons were asked about the barriers to resuming elective operations, 82% highlighted a lack of staff.

The review said: "Moreover, when asked which single measure would increase the number of patients they could see in the coming weeks, almost all of the surgeons who provided an open text response specifically mentioned the need for more nursing staff to increase surgical capacity."

Mr Swann is due to meet the Royal College today to discuss the concerns.

Earlier this year he secured funding to deliver an additional 300 nursing and midwifery undergraduate places this year, bringing the total to 1,325.

The minister said: "The responses from our surgeons highlights the significant impact workforce shortages are having on the capacity to deliver planned care.

"This was a problem before Covid and will remain so after Covid; however the pandemic has only exacerbated it."