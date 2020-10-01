Health Minister Swann signals more Covid controls on way to combat new surge in virus

Health Minister says 'inconceivable' Stormont won't act after record daily rise in Covid cases

The Health Minister has said it is "inconceivable" the Executive will not take further action today after a record daily 424 Covid-19 cases were announced.

The number of positive tests had doubled in recent days, Robin Swann said, as a man in his 80s became the latest to die with the virus.

Mr Swann added that this "grim truth" contrasted sharply with June 30, when just three people tested positive.

He said: "We are now looking at a severe crisis full in the face."

Similar warnings came from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said the UK was at a "critical moment" and the rising number of cases and deaths shows "why our plan is so essential". Mr Johnson said he would "not hesitate" to impose further restrictions if needed.

With the Derry City and Strabane District Council area experiencing the biggest surge, Mr Swann said the Executive would meet today to agree a response.

He suggested measures such as restricting travel and a two-week "circuit-breaker", where pubs and restaurants temporarily closed, were on the table.

Mr Swann said it was unlikely that a circuit-breaker for all of Northern Ireland would be used immediately, but the upcoming half-term holiday was a possibility - if it wasn't too late.

Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young also dismissed suggestions that the increased number of cases was due to a greater volume of tests being carried out.

He explained that testing capacity had not increased in the last two weeks, and was certain the rise was due to increased community transmission.

Ahead of today's Executive meeting Mr Swann said: "We will have to decide what new restrictions to apply, and should they be to the whole of Northern Ireland or to a more localised basis in areas where cases are particularly high.

"I would rather that wasn't necessary, but it's inconceivable to think that we can simply sit back and hope for the best."

Analysing the recent data here, Professor Young said the seven-day rolling average was currently sitting at 250 new cases per day at the start of this week, but was increasing "extremely rapidly".

Giving a scale of the increase, he explained that around one in 200 tests had been positive in July, but now it was an average of one in 20, and at times as high as one in 12.

He said the 'R' number, used to measure the rate of transmission, was "persistently stuck" above 1.0, and was now at 1.4.

He said more than 50 patients with the virus had been admitted to hospital over the last seven days.

He added that at the beginning of the pandemic the average number of 50 patients in hospital rose to 270 in two weeks, and said the same level could now be reached as quickly as in three weeks' time.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council area had the highest rate of the virus per 100,000 people at 266 on Tuesday.

Other areas with a "worryingly" high level of over 100 include Belfast, Mid Ulster, and Newry, Mourne and Down.

Speaking at a press conference in Hillsborough Castle yesterday after meeting Prince Charles, First Minister Arlene Foster said the rise in figures was concerning but not "irreversible", while Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she would "keep everything on the table" as regards restrictions.

Separately, the Belfast Health Trust yesterday confirmed that one patient and five members of staff tested positive in the Royal Victoria Hospital's cardiology ward.

The families of patients on the ward have all been informed, with steps taken to protect other patients and staff.

Meanwhile, an Armagh GAA club has confirmed a number of Covid-19 cases.

Forkhill's Peadar O'Doirnin GAC won the county junior football championships by beating Belleeks. Officials moved quickly after a number of positive cases among the winning side.