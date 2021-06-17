Health Minister Swann urges employers to show ‘flexibility’ over vaccine appointments

Employers have been urged by the Health Minister to be “flexible” around their employee’s vaccination appointments, amid a raft of rescheduled second dose dates.

The Department of Health has previously urged people to keep their vaccine appointments, after the head of the programme, Patricia Donnelly, said as many as 2,500 requests in ten days to reschedule dates had been received at the beginning of June.

The concern over cancelled and changed appointments comes amid a warning that the Delta variant of the virus could leave Northern Ireland facing a surge of new cases by the end of the summer.

Read more Fears Delta Covid variant could become dominant in Northern Ireland this summer

Robin Swann called on employers to show flexibility around their worker’s appointments and said it was in the best interests of everyone to get the population vaccinated.

“We have an ongoing issue at present with people seeking to reschedule their second dose dates,” he said.

“It heightens the already significant logistical and admin challenges of running the vaccination programme. This programme is a massive undertaking and anything that adds unnecessarily to its workload must be avoided.

“Work commitments are one of the reasons being cited for these requests. While the advice is still to work from home we recognise that many more people are based back in their workplace now than was the case in the early months of the programme.

“I would appeal to employers to be as flexible as they can if staff need time away to get their jabs.

“Vaccination is in everyone’s best interests – including our work colleagues.

“The more we vaccinate and the quicker we do it by getting more first and second doses given, the sooner society can resume some form of normality.”

According to the latest figures from mid-night on June 17, more than 1,900,000 total vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health reminded people that vaccines can be booked on the covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated website or on the telephone service on 0300 200 7813.

They stressed that people should ensure they are available to attend on both dates to help the vaccination centre staff avoid needing to spend valuable time trying to rearrange appointments.