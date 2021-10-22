Health Minister warns NI facing ‘most difficult winter’, with additional funding to support service

The health service in Northern Ireland is to receive additional funding after Robin Swan warned the Assembly it is facing “the most difficult winter ever experienced”.

Mr Swann said an additional £16.5 million is being introduced to reduce pressure on emergency care.

It comes alongside more money to support the social care system and money already announced for GPs in the primary care sector.

Alliance party MLA Paula Bradshaw said the minister’s warning is “baffling” in the context of agreed relaxations by the Executive to restrictions in the hospitality sector.

In the statement to MLAs, the Health Minister said hospitals here have “consistently been operating above capacity” since the summer, giving an “indication of the scale of unscheduled pressures” likely this winter.

Mr Swann said one of his “key priorities” this winter was to “maximise” elective care in the health service.

He said an additional £30 million in funding for this is to be tabled in the upcoming October Monitoring round at Stormont.

A further £12 million-in-year funding is being introduced to support the social care sectory, while

The minister also said elective surgery hubs will be set up to “continue planned surgery safely and sustainably throughout the winter”.

Mr Swann said 845 applications have been made through a recent targeted workforce appeal aimed at those who have recently left the health service.

He also appealed to the public to play a “very important role” in reducing pressure on hospitals in Northern Ireland over winter.

“I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the public doing all it can not to spread the virus. This can be achieved by making safe choices on a daily basis and keep wearing face coverings to protect yourself and others,” he said.

“I would also appeal to all our citizens to use services appropriately and be patient with HSC staff as they work through this most difficult of periods. We are not without hope in this situation.

“We can get through this winter if we, as a society, make a great collective effort and rally behind our health workers.”

The statement from Mr Swann comes as the Executive recently signed off on a number of relaxations to Covid restrictions, including the reopening of nightclubs and the removal of social distancing in hospitality settings.

Alliance Party health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw said Mr Swann’s warning makes the decision to remove restrictions without mitigations “baffling”.

“It is welcome so many people have responded to the workforce appeal for the winter period and I do not think most people are in any doubt of the severe pressures ahead for the health service,” she said.

“We should be doing everything we reasonably can to relieve the pressure so we do not have to make appeals for workforce and so all diagnosis and treatment can be given the right priority.

“Instead, we have the utterly baffling decision to re-open nightclubs without any mitigations following on from a similar decision to remove social distancing.

“Such moves are incomprehensible when we read the scale of the pressures all ready due to be heaped upon our health services and the seriously detrimental effect this will have across the population.”