Health staff have ‘moral and social’ responsibility to take Covid jab and patients the right to know, says hospital chief Seamus O'Reilly

Dr O'Reilly said that there have been patients waiting in the back of ambulances to be offloaded to come in to some emergency departments. Photo credit: PA/Liam McBurney

Front line medical staff in hospitals have a “moral and social” responsibility to be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Northern Trust’s Seamus O'Reilly.

The medical director said in his view there was no reason why staff treating patients should not be vaccinated and the public had a “right to know” whether the staff member treating them had received the vaccine.

Dr O’Reilly also revealed the situation in his trust has improved “slightly”, after significant pressure was reported throughout hospitals on Monday evening. It has got to the point senior medical officials are warning A&Es may have to close their doors to patients.

Read more Emergency department in Northern Ireland could close due to extreme pressures, warns medical director

Speaking to BBC’s Nolan Show, Dr O’Reilly was asked if he agreed that patients had the right to know if the staff in the hospital had taken up the offer of a vaccine.

“Yes I do,” he responded. However, he said a balance had to be struck, with the system already crying out for more staff.

"We all have both a moral and a social responsibility to ensure when we are treating our patients we protect them from any affects of any infectious disease,” he said.

"I look at Hepatitis B we are expected to have Hepatitis B vaccinations...I see no difference with Covid.

"I think our staff who are treating patients in the front line should have their Covid vaccination. The balance is if we move people from those front line duties who for whatever reason said they wont be vaccinated, there is an unintended consequence of that.

"My personal view is if there is no reason why they shouldn’t be vaccinated, then they should be vaccinated. I wouldn’t go as far as to say it is irresponsible [but] I think they have a moral duty to be vaccinated.”

Also asked if he thought patients had a right to refuse treatment from someone who had not received a vaccine, the Dr said it was a “difficult situation”, but there were other ways of patients being reassured they are protected.

"It would be fair to say that vaccination is one way of protecting the patient but also PPE and proper infection prevention control is probably the greatest way to protect that particular patient,” he added.

"I would say that if that staff member is fully complying with PPE and infection prevention control, they represent very little risk to that individual patient.

"I think in openness, transparency and the duty of candour, a patient has the right to know. It is my personal belief that if a patient asks me if I was vaccinated, I would be quite happy to tell them I was.”

On Monday Dr O’Reilly told the BBC’s Evening Extra programme that an emergency department is at the risk of being closed due to increasing pressure on the region’s hospitals.

Over the weekend, one individual had to wait 44 hours in an ED to be admitted to the Ulster Hospital, and the South Eastern Health Trust confirmed that another patient spent 12 hours in an ambulance before admission.

Dr O’Reilly said 33 patients in his trust are currently awaiting a bed on a ward, but said the situation has improved.

"It was a busy evening as expected however we managed to create some extra bed capacity within the system so it is slightly better this morning but we still have 33 patients with a decision to admit awaiting a bed on the ward,” he said.

"That is a ward full of patients waiting in the emergency department to be placed in an appropriate bed. We can’t predict what is going to happen over the winter period. I think over the weekend there were people waiting that length of time for treatment [10 or 12 hours].”