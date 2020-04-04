Health worker 'overwhelmed' by public support following theft of bicycle

A health service worker "overwhelmed" by the response after her bicycle was stolen from a hospital car park has now been given a new one.

Dozens of people offered their bikes as a replacement along with companies wanting to give or lend a new one, while others started to help raise money after the theft from the Belfast City Hospital car park.

And last night Sinead Redmond was given a replacement by Chain Reaction Cycles.

The bike was pharmacist Sinead's main mode of transport to get to work.

"I'm overwhelmed with the response to my post," Sinead said.

"I was so frustrated when I left work and saw that my bike had been stolen. At first I thought I had misplaced it, because I just couldn't believe someone would do such a thing."

She added: "I posted with that hope that someone might have spotted my bike. I've been so overwhelmed by the response on social media, and people's kindness and generosity.

"I would like to thank everyone who has gotten in touch with messages of support and the offers of a bike and offers to raise money.

"It's heartwarming that in such a dark time people are so willing to help others."

Sinead posted on social media that she discovered her bike was missing when she left work on Wednesday evening.

"So disappointed. I'm an NHS worker and finished work yesterday to find that my bike had been stolen. It was taken from the Belfast City Hospital car park and had a security lock," Sinead wrote.

"Unfortunately, there was no CCTV footage and so I am posting here as my last chance to recover it. If you saw anything suspicious or have seen this bike please can you get in touch. This was my main mode of transport and exercise to work at this time."

In a statement the PSNI said: "Police are investigating the theft of a bicycle from within the Belfast City Hospital grounds on Wednesday 1st April."

Inspector Natalie McNally said: "I am appealing to anyone with any information about the incident, or anyone who knows of the location of the bicycle, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 1174 of 01/04/20."