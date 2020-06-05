Healthcare project opens in Coleraine

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis (centre) with Managing Director John Armstrong (left) and staff during a visit to Armstrong Medical in Coleraine

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis was in Coleraine yesterday to push the start button on an exciting new healthcare project.

Mr Lewis was at Armstrong Medical to open the new manufacturing facility for the company's Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines.

This project will bring jobs to the area and support the global fight against Covid-19.

The FD140i machine has been in development for the past two years, but will now go into operation. The respiratory products are used to support healthcare professionals and improve outcomes in critical care and operating departments.