'Heartening' response to more health staff plea as 4,000 sign up to join coronavirus battle in Northern Ireland

More than 4,000 people have registered to join Northern Ireland's health and social care workforce in just 24 hours.

Health Minister Robin Swann said he was "truly heartened" by the public response to the coronavirus crisis.

Close to 1,000 trained clinical staff, many of them retired, have stepped forward to offer their expertise and experience since registration went live at the weekend, the Department of Health revealed.

It came as six more people died in Northern Ireland as a result of Covid-19, with the death toll here now standing at 21.

A further 86 people tested positive for the virus in 24 hours, bringing the total to 410, the Public Health Agency said.

Read more Let there be light... Belfast homes glow with pride in NHS during coronavirus outbreak

With the health system facing an unprecedented crisis, an urgent appeal had been made for staff. On Sunday, the Department of Health said 931 clinical workers were among an overall total of 4,031 people who registered in the first 24 hours of the HSC Workforce Appeal.

Mr Swann said: "This is a really encouraging and positive response and I know the numbers will grow further.

"I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has registered their interest and also express my gratitude to those involved in this campaign. It will make a huge difference.

"It is truly heartening to see so many people across Northern Ireland backing the fightback against Covid-19 in so many different ways."

Our message to people across all the staff groups is simple and urgent - Northern Ireland needs you Robin Swann

The appeal is one of a series of initiatives to bolster the workforce as final year nursing, midwifery, medical and social work students will also be deployed.

Plans are being extended to invite second year nursing, midwifery and allied health professions, including physiotherapy, radiography and occupational therapy, to further support care delivery, the health department said.

Non-clinical workers are also needed for paid employment, including porters, catering staff, cleaning and domestic services staff.

"Our message to people across all the staff groups is simple and urgent - Northern Ireland needs you," Mr Swann added.

Dr Anne McCloskey from Londonderry, who retired in 2019 after more than 25 years in general practice, is going back to work and offering her services in any way that is needed.

Dr Anne McCloskey

"I only want to do what many other people are doing every day," said Dr McCloskey, a member of Derry and Strabane District Council and deputy leader of Aontu. Dr McCloskey said that she is licensed and indemnified to get involved almost immediately, but that others who are retired longer will have to make sure paper work is up to date, including their insurance.

She said medical staff, when they register, are offered a range of options, from telephone triage, to working in a general practice to emergency settings.

Newry, Mourne and Down District councillor Alan Lewis has registered as a non-clinical HSC worker.

Newry, Mourne and Down District councillor Alan Lewis

The UUP man represents the Slieve Croob area.

He said: "As a local councillor, I feel I could not ask people to do something that I was not prepared to do. It is a civic responsibility and want to lead by example and hopefully encourage others to do the same.

"I already have an income, I'm a councillor and a victims' advocate. I have chosen to volunteer at nights, therefore any wages I receive will be donated to a local charity.

"I am happy to do my part, safeguarding my community in any way I can be of use."