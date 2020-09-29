Hidden heroes: prison officers are hailed for their initiatives during crisis

Inspiring: Justice Minister Naomi Long with Magilligan Prison governor Richard Taylor and senior officer Wendy Graham in the Sewing Bee Hub at Magilligan Prison

Northern Ireland's prison officers have been praised for their initiatives to support prisoners and the wider community during the pandemic.

Highlighting the 'Hidden Heroes' of the Prison Service, Justice Minister Naomi Long described their efforts in recent months as "inspiring and motivating".

Among initiatives developed by Prison Staff during Covid has been the Sewing Bee project at Magilligan Prison, where prisoners make personal protection equipment (PPE) for Health and Social Care staff and care home staff.

More than 2,000 pieces including scrubs and facemasks, isolation gowns and wash bags have been produced by the prisoners in recent months.

From patterns and material sourced by staff, around a dozen prisoners cut, sew, press and individually package the various PPE items which are then distributed to HSC and care-home staff throughout Northern Ireland.

Minister Long said: "A lot of good work has been done by the Northern Ireland Prison Service during the coronavirus pandemic, not alone to keep people in their care safe but to help others in the community.

"Supporting and challenging prisoners is what Prison Service staff do on a daily basis, but their ideas and enthusiasm for new initiatives which also support the community during this crisis have been inspiring and motivating. They really have been hidden heroes throughout the pandemic."

Magilligan Prison Governor Richard Taylor said it had been a "very worthwhile and satisfying project for both our staff and prisoners and as the pandemic continues so too will our work to support the community".

He added: The staff assisted prisoners in sourcing patterns and material for various pieces of PPE which are cut, stitched, pressed and individually packaged."