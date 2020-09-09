High-level probe opens into Craigavon hospital virus deaths

The chief executive of the Southern Trust has promised to get to the bottom of a Covid-19 outbreak at Craigavon Area Hospital following the deaths of four patients.

Health Minister Robin Swann has announced a level three serious adverse incident (SAI) investigation into the outbreaks - the highest level NHS probe possible.

Three wards at the hospital have been hit by coronavirus clusters. The most severe outbreak has been in the Haematology Ward, where 14 patients have tested positive.

Yvonne Stewart, the daughter of John Fleming, one of the patients who died, had raised serious concerns over the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) after she was allowed to visit her dying father while wearing just a face mask.

Southern Trust chief executive Shane Devlin told BBC Radio Ulster that he hoped the investigation would get to the bottom of what happened.

"I am and the trust is really sorry for what has happened and we will be investigating thoroughly to understand what has happened," he said, adding they needed to learn from what has happened.

Mr Devlin said that "at the moment" it was not known where the patients contracted Covid-19.

"That's the point of the investigation, clearly we have had 15 patients who have been Covid positive and we need to find out exactly what happened," he said.

He said the challenge was working out how the virus had spread after three initial outbreaks.

Tests would be carried out to find out if those affected had the "same type of Covid" or if there were "different strains in the hospital", he added.

Mr Devlin said all staff in the wards were the outbreaks occurred were being tested, but other staff were not.

He said the trust was acting in compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines.

The investigation would examine if PPE was being worn when needed by both hospital staff and visitors, he pledged.

Responding to concerns around "inconsistencies" with PPE, Mr Devlin said that the inconsistency was there was a standard PPE for all visitors, but in some cases staff may offer visitors a higher standard of PPE.

Mr Devlin said he was confident all visitors received at least the "minimum standard of PPE".