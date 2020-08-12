Highest daily toll of Covid infections in Northern Ireland since May

Health Minister Robin Swann has voiced alarm at the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland.

A further 48 new incidents were reported yesterday - the highest since May 13.

In the last week, a total of 194 people have tested positive in the region. Nine people have been admitted to hospital, with two in intensive care.

Mr Swann said: "I am concerned about the rise in positive cases in recent days.

"We now have an average of over 27 new positive cases per day compared to approximately three per day a few short weeks ago.

Testing: Health Minister Robin Swann

"It is very concerning that nine people have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19, two of which are currently in ICU.

"This highlights the continuing threat from Covid-19 and we must all do everything within our power to tackle this."

Mr Swann said contact tracing was key to tackling the virus.

The StopCOVIDNi tracing app launched 12 days ago and has already been downloaded more than 230,000 times.

Mr Swann added: "I congratulate the team who are working hard to track and trace those who have been in contact with positive cases. The StopCOVID NI app is also fundamental in this fight.

"Since going live I am heartened that there have been over 230,000 downloads, however, I am urging everyone to share the app with friends and family who have not yet got it. The more people that have it, the more effective it will be."

On Monday health officials announced the first death linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland for almost a month.

Mr Swann said the virus's threat remains high.

He added: "We spent many weeks clapping in support of our health and social care staff and I urge everyone to remember why we did that.

"The threat has not gone away and our HSC system still needs our support. The measures that we have introduced will help slow the spread of Covid-19 and keep more of our loved ones and family safe.

"I therefore make no apology for once again urging everyone to remain vigilant. Do not let down your guard."

He added: "It is easy to forget how important social distancing is, however, we all must remember how far we have come since the beginning of this pandemic. Do not let your resolve wane. Stay at least two metres from people from outside your household wherever possible and closely follow other mitigations at all times."

In the Irish Republic, the National Public Health Emergency Team said one new Covid-19 related death had been reported. An additional 35 cases were confirmed, bringing the overall tally to 26,801.

It came as the Irish Government began drawing up a fresh plan to chart the country through coronavirus challenges into next year.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin outlined the details as he confirmed that meat plants and direct provision centres nationwide will now be subject to weekly Covid-19 testing.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin

An upsurge in cases that triggered localised restrictions in Kildare, Offaly and Laois have been linked to outbreaks among staff at meat processing sites and people living in direct provision accommodation.

The new coronavirus plan will outline how the Republic will respond to further localised spikes or a second wave of Covid-19.

It will succeed the current road map to recovery that has plotted Ireland's path out of lockdown in several phases.