Holiday chaos for NI tourists as Portugal is removed from the green list

Amber status may force a scramble for flights home to beat travel deadline

There was confusion and frustration among both the travel industry and holidaymakers in Northern Ireland after Portugal was added to the amber list for travel yesterday.

Portugal and the islands of Madeira and the Azores will be removed from the green list exempting the need to quarantine on return from 4am on Tuesday. Stormont ministers agreed holidaymakers will have to self-isolate for 10 days on their return to Northern Ireland.

The move comes just two weeks after the Executive announced its green list of 12 countries which included Portugal.

If travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the amber list whether directly or via another country, proof of a negative Covid test result taken up to three days before departure must be provided.

Holidaymakers must also book post-arrival testing and self-isolate for 10 days.

UK Government advice states people should not holiday in red or amber destinations.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Portugal has seen a doubling of infection rates since the previous travel review.

Portugal’s seven-day rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people stands at 37.2, up from 30.7 a week earlier.

Many holidaymakers in Portugal now face a scramble for flights home before the move is introduced early next week.

Meanwhile Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Trinidad and Tobago are to be moved to the red list.

No countries have been added to the green list, despite speculation that some Spanish and Greek islands, plus Malta, would be included.

Many in the travel industry are angered at the lack of consultation and said it risked the summer being ruined for the struggling sector.

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport described the decision as “incredibly disappointing for everyone affected”.

“We understand and appreciate that safety comes first but this news is another devastating blow for our industry,” they said.

“As we continue to ease lockdown measures and the vaccination programme is progressing well we remain optimistic that summer holidays to Europe will be a reality.”

Sandra Corkin, owner of Oasis Travel in Northern Ireland, also expressed her disappointment.

“We have people in Portugal at the moment who are enjoying their holiday and don’t want to come home,” she said.

“Others are now having to decide on whether to change their holiday or go ahead and quarantine on their return.

“People have a strong desire to travel so we really hope to see more countries added to the green list in the coming weeks.

“They want to be able to make arrangements but with the government giving us so little notice that’s proving very difficult.”

Rory Boland, travel editor with consumer champion organisation Which?, said the Government should take “greater responsibility” around making sure travellers are not left out of pocket when changes are made to its travel lists.

He said: “Many people who booked holidays to Portugal believing it would be safe are going to now face difficult decisions over whether to travel against Government advice and quarantine on their return, or potentially lose the cost of their holiday.

“Few tour operators and no airlines allow for refunds when a country changes from green to amber, and rebooking very often involves paying more money. A crucial step towards this would be to ensure destinations on the amber and red lists also come with a warning against travel from the FCDO, which should trigger package holiday providers to offer refunds to those who can no longer travel.”