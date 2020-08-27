Hospital waiting lists: Swann cites 'inevitable' impact of coronavirus pandemic as 300,000 wait on consultant appointment

More than 300,000 people are waiting for a first appointment with a consultant in Northern Ireland

The health minister Robin Swann has said the pandemic had an "inevitable and serious" impact on hospital waiting lists as it's revealed more than 300,000 people are waiting for a first appointment with a consultant.

Mr Swann said the waiting time figures, which illustrate the period between March and June, are "far beyond acceptable" but that work to rebuild the services impacted by the pandemic "will take time".

Cancer charities have hit out at growing waiting lists, saying the impact on patients is "devastating".

Head of care services for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland Dervilia Kernaghan has said new statistics, which reveal the impact of coronavirus as hospital services were paused, are concerning. "Our heart goes out to people who are worried that they have not yet been able to get a diagnosis and to those who are waiting for their treatment to begin or resume."

She added: "We must take action now to recover from the delays caused by COVID-19 and also to improve on the inadequate waiting times that existed before."

Waiting lists have lengthened across the system in the period over lockdown, with 311,090 people on an outpatient waiting list - adding almost 5,000 patients (1.3% increase) to already lengthy waiting lists before March.

And it was revealed four out of ten patients on an outpatient waiting list have waited longer than a year to be seen by a consultant, while most patients (89.3%) wait longer than two and a half months.

It misses a 2020/21 Ministerial target stating that at least 50% of patients should be seen within nine weeks for their first outpatient appointment - with no patient waiting longer than a year.

It comes as health experts raise concerns about lengthening waiting lists as the winter period and flu season approaches.

Mr Swann said: "It is inevitable that there will be further hospital based outbreaks and clusters in the months ahead.

“Infection control measures are going to be with for us for some time and inevitably, despite our rebuilding efforts, this will have an adverse impact on waiting times for procedures. Trusts are doing all that they can to maximise theatre and bed capacity. These constraints are certainly not unique to Northern Ireland.

"We are facing a very difficult winter for an already very fragile health service."

The Royal College of General Practitioners in Northern Ireland has said waiting list statistics "paint a very bleak picture" for patients.

Chair of the group Dr Laurence Dorman said waiting lists in Northern Ireland have been completely unacceptable for years and the impact of Covid-19 has only exacerbated the issue.

"Behind each number is a person whose quality of life is being badly affected," he said.

“General practice has remained open throughout the entire pandemic and GPs are working harder than ever caring for, supporting and protecting our patients."

Patients often contact their GP as they wait for assessment or treatment and the extra workload to help people manage their condition is having a knock-on effect on services for other patients, the elderly and those with life-limiting illnesses, he said.

“Frequently patients feel they have no choice but to explore private care options, however this is not an option for everyone. All patients must have equal access to the treatment they need through our National Health Service. We cannot see health inequalities in Northern Ireland widen even further as a result of our appalling waiting lists.

“It is essential that waiting lists are addressed as we start rebuilding our health services. Innovative solutions must be found to ensure that patients needing escalation of care can be seen by a specialist quickly and that patients already waiting for care get this delivered in a timely fashion," he said.

Cancer Research UK has also hit out at the statistics, which showed that almost three quarters (73.8% or 110,225) of patients waited more than nine weeks for a diagnostic test after referral.

It's compared with just 72,248 at the end of March 2020 and 73,087 in June last year.

Almost 150,000 patients overall are waiting for a diagnosis and over a third (52,393) of those patients have been waiting more than 26 weeks for a diagnostic test.

It's a statistic which has shot up during lockdown, when 35,784 were waiting more than six and a half months for a diagnosis.

Ministerial targets again state than no patient should wait longer than 26 weeks, with 75% being seen within nine weeks for a diagnostic test.

Margaret Carr of Cancer Research in Northern Ireland said it's likely the pressure on services will increase as people with symptoms who did not come forward during lockdown now do so.

"The early diagnosis of cancer can significantly improve someone’s chances of survival and so it’s essential people don’t have to wait too long for diagnostic tests," she said.

It's led to calls for an increased service capacity and an increase in public confidence as they come forward with symptoms.

"Protecting diagnosis and treatment areas from the virus must be priority," she said.

"The introduction of infection control measures means that providing cancer services has become more time and resource intensive.

"Tackling the backlog of those waiting for tests will require more workforce, more equipment and the adoption of other innovations that release capacity into the system."

Sinn Fein MLA and health spokesperson Colm Gildernew has called for a properly funded transformation of the health service which places the views of health workers, unions and patients at its core.

"The promise of the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document to tackle waiting lists has been upended by the pressure the virus has placed across the system," he said.

"While COVID-19 will continue to pose challenges to health and social care for the foreseeable future, the Department of Health must develop a plan to meet its obligations to reduce waiting lists for appointments, day case treatments, diagnostic tests, surgeries and other treatments.

"Transformation which places health and social care workers, their unions, and patients are its core is required to address the serious problems within the system such as long waiting lists."

DUP MLA and vice-chair of Stormont's health assembly Pam Cameron has said the figures show the importance of "re-booting" non-Covid healthcare.

"These figures are a solemn reminder of the impact of Covid-19 on those living across Northern Ireland desperately who continue to await an appointment with a consultant or a date for non-covid treatment or surgery.

"The sad but unavoidable reality is that for some patients the restoration of routine services will have already come too late in their fight against illness. This is something the Minister and HSCTs must urgently grapple with as we seek to prevent further harm and the possibility of new and deadly pandemic of non-Covid related illness in the coming months."

"We recognise the ongoing work toward rebuilding services, including recent announcements on day surgery and orthopaedics and expected progress on cancer services.

"The public are rightly demanding greater clarity on the timetable for putting this into action."

A total of of 97,243 patients were waiting for admission to Northern Ireland hospitals by the end of June, more than 11% more than the same time last year and 3.8% more than before lockdown. Almost nine in ten of those patients (88.8%) were waiting more than 13 weeks.

It's again missed the ministerial target which states more than half of patients should wait no longer than 13 weeks.

With over a third (39.4% or 38,354) of patients waiting longer than a year, the ministerial target for this never to be the case for any patient has been missed.

Between March and June, just 14,654 patients received inpatient and day case treatement. It's 63.6% (25,638 patients) less than the quarter before lockdown.

The statistics also state that 235,019 diagnostic tests were reported on and dispatched to the referring clinician at Northern Ireland hospitals during lockdown. It's 42.4& (172,993) less than the quarter up until March and 45% (192,556) fewer than the quarter ending in the same period the previous year.

Of the 49,452 urgent diagnostic tests reported on, 92.2% (45,613) were reported on within two days. The Western Health and Social Care Trust reported the highest proportion (96.3%) within two days.