Leading industry figure says sector ‘left out in cold again’ due to Executive’s lack of action

Meeting: First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill join other ministers at Stormont for their first in-person Executive meeting since last October. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

A Michelin star chef and hospitality sector chief have hit out at the Executive after ministers’ first face-to-face meeting in almost a year on Thursday resulted in no changes to Covid rules.